Simone Biles Says Olympic Village Made Her Anxiety "So Bad" She "Was Shaking"

Simone Biles may be the most decorated gymnast of all-time and the all-around Olympics GOAT, but she's also human and—like anyone else—deals with anxiety and other mental health issues.

On Friday, Aug. 2, Biles shared a "Get Ready With me" TikTok video prior to her competing in the women's gymnastics all-around finals. In it, she shared how she was feeling prior to the competition and in addition to her overall mental health during her third Olympics appearance.

“I’m really nervous, but that’s to be expected. I did have therapy this morning, so I feel a little bit better,” Biles said while facing the camera. “I’ve just worked so hard, mentally, to get to this moment.”

Biles went on to admit that she had "not done much around the Olympic Village" as a result of her intense anxiety.

"It's because the first day we got here, and I got to the cafeteria and a lot of people were asking me for photos, like nonstop," she explained. "And whenever I sat down to eat my anxiety was so bad I was shaking."

Biles has been an unapologetic advocate for mental health after she dropped out of the 2020 Tokyo Games while experiencing "the twisties." In a recent interview with TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb for her podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb , Biles revealed that she has been starting competition days by attending a therapy session.

“I feel a lot more free, especially going to therapy and doing those sessions so that physically and mentally I feel better, and I know that's an important part of my routine," she said at the time. "So just staying on top of that, it lightens the load a lot."

Earlier in the week, after the U.S. women's gymnastics team secured the gold medal in the women's team final, Biles told the media that "at the beginning" of competition day" she "started off with therapy."

"So that was super exciting," she added. "I told her I was feeling calm and ready and that’s kind of exactly what happened. After I finished vault, I was relieved. I was like, ‘Phew,’ because [there were] no flashbacks or anything.”

Biles' willingness to open up about her mental health has had an undeniable impact. Recently, she posted a picture of her during a particularly "zen" moment during the 2024 Paris Olympics, captioning the post "mental health matters."

Fans (and some famous celebs!) were quick to post in the comment section about just how much her honestly and vulnerability has meant to them (and others).

"Watching you win has shifted the world’s energy," comedian Chelsea Handler commented. "Balloons of happiness in your eyes and all of our ours!!!"

"Thank you for being an amazing role model for so many!" the Kids Mental Health Foundation Instagram account posted.

"Your honesty, vulnerability and example you have shared through your healing is beyond admirable," one fan commented. "You are an incredible role model and your impact goes beyond your sport and will for decades. Congratulations on Gold and so much more! 🥇🇺🇸."