Snoop Dogg Says the Late Queen Elizabeth “Was a Fan” of His

Iconic rapper and self-declared "MVP" of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Snoop Dogg says the late Queen Elizabeth was, without a doubt, a fan of his.

During a recent interview with U.K. radio station Capital FM 's DJ Jordan North, Snoop discussed his relationship with the monarchy and whether or not any senior royals are a fan of his music.

"Well, I've heard the future King, William, is a huge Snoop Fan," DJ North told the California legend and as People reported.

"Well, the Queen was a fan, too," Snoop interjected, careful not to leave the late matriarch out of the conversation. "Rest in peace to the Queen, that was my girl, you know what I'm saying?"

When asked about his plans when visiting the U.K., Snoop said he's not above stopping "by the palace" to "see if they let me in."

"So, just may want to go up and, you know, see what you do," the rapper continued, because if anyone is going to be able to just walk into Buckingham Palace unannounced and sans an appointment, chances are that anyone is Snoop Dogg.

As People noted, this is not the first time Snoop Dogg has praised the late Queen, who passed away on Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 96.

In a previous interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Snoop Dogg gave Queen Elizabeth her flowers for defending him in 1994 and after there was a public push to ban him from visiting the United Kingdom.

"Guess who came to my defense? Just take a guess," Snoop said, referring to the Queen, who spoke up for him when the rapper was facing first- and second-degree murder charges.

"The Queen," Snoop continued. "The Queen said, 'This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.'"

Snoop also went on to theorize that it was actually Prince Harry and Prince William who encouraged their grandmother to push back against the calls to ban the rapper from their country.

"You think they weren't there saying: 'Grandma, please let him in, grandma. He's OK. We love his music,'" he said at the time.

Snoop also wrote and released a song in honor of Prince William and his wedding to Kate Middleton. The song payed homage to the Prince of Wale's bachelor party, and was aptly titled "Wet."

“When I heard the royal family wanted to have me perform in celebration of Prince William’s marriage, I knew I had to give them a little something," Snoop Dogg said, Rolling Stone reported at the time. "'Wet’ is the perfect anthem for Prince William or any playa to get the club smoking."