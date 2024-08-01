Snoop Dogg Says the Late Queen Elizabeth “Was a Fan” of His
“Rest in peace to the Queen, that was my girl.”
Iconic rapper and self-declared "MVP" of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Snoop Dogg says the late Queen Elizabeth was, without a doubt, a fan of his.
During a recent interview with U.K. radio station Capital FM 's DJ Jordan North, Snoop discussed his relationship with the monarchy and whether or not any senior royals are a fan of his music.
"Well, I've heard the future King, William, is a huge Snoop Fan," DJ North told the California legend and as People reported.
"Well, the Queen was a fan, too," Snoop interjected, careful not to leave the late matriarch out of the conversation. "Rest in peace to the Queen, that was my girl, you know what I'm saying?"
When asked about his plans when visiting the U.K., Snoop said he's not above stopping "by the palace" to "see if they let me in."
"So, just may want to go up and, you know, see what you do," the rapper continued, because if anyone is going to be able to just walk into Buckingham Palace unannounced and sans an appointment, chances are that anyone is Snoop Dogg.
A post shared by DJ Whoo Kid (@djwhookid)
A photo posted by on
As People noted, this is not the first time Snoop Dogg has praised the late Queen, who passed away on Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 96.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
In a previous interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Snoop Dogg gave Queen Elizabeth her flowers for defending him in 1994 and after there was a public push to ban him from visiting the United Kingdom.
"Guess who came to my defense? Just take a guess," Snoop said, referring to the Queen, who spoke up for him when the rapper was facing first- and second-degree murder charges.
"The Queen," Snoop continued. "The Queen said, 'This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.'"
Snoop also went on to theorize that it was actually Prince Harry and Prince William who encouraged their grandmother to push back against the calls to ban the rapper from their country.
"You think they weren't there saying: 'Grandma, please let him in, grandma. He's OK. We love his music,'" he said at the time.
A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)
A photo posted by on
Snoop also wrote and released a song in honor of Prince William and his wedding to Kate Middleton. The song payed homage to the Prince of Wale's bachelor party, and was aptly titled "Wet."
“When I heard the royal family wanted to have me perform in celebration of Prince William’s marriage, I knew I had to give them a little something," Snoop Dogg said, Rolling Stone reported at the time. "'Wet’ is the perfect anthem for Prince William or any playa to get the club smoking."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Kendall Jenner Looks Ready to Join Team USA
The model watched Simone Biles compete for gold in the official athlete uniform.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Discuss Online Bullying in Rare Joint Interview
“All you want to do as parents is protect them.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
A Britney Spears Biopic Is in the Works, Based on Her Memoir 'The Woman in Me'
The superstar herself teased the news today.
By Quinci LeGardye Published