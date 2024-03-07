Christie Brinkley, Martha Stewart, and Maye Musk—All Over the Age of 70—Will Appear in the 60th Anniversary Spread for ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and for the occasion is including (at least) three models over the age of 70: the iconic Christie Brinkley, who just turned 70 last month, Maye Musk, 75, and Martha Stewart, 82, who all came together recently to celebrate the publication’s milestone achievement.
“Having a wonderful time with fabulous women from the SI Swimsuit 60th anniversary Legend’s Shoot,” Musk wrote on Instagram this week. “si_swimsuit cover girls. #SISwim60 #SISwimsuit #BeLegendary.”
Musk’s post included a slideshow of black and white photos from behind the scenes at the shoot; one photo showed Musk and Stewart chatting before getting in front of the camera, and another showed the fabulous duo with Brinkley.
Brinkley has appeared on the cover of the issue three times after making her debut in 1975, Us Weekly reports. The magazine shared a video of Brinkley on set looking at a display of her previous covers, and, as she looked at her first cover, she remarked “That was incredible! I had no idea what it meant doing that cover.”
The supermodel added that the moment in her career was when she realized she was “good enough”: “It’s always what makes you, you,” she said. “That’s the most original and the best part of you.”
For the 60th anniversary edition, editor-in-chief MJ Day reunited many familiar faces who, like Brinkley, have graced the cover of the magazine in the past. In addition to Brinkley, Musk, and Stewart, Kate Upton, Tyra Banks, and Paulina Porizkova were also invited to the anniversary photoshoot.
“The L E G E N D S have arrived,” the outlet captioned an Instagram Reel for its #DiamondAnniversary, as one of the hashtags proclaimed.
For her part, Stewart only recently graced her first cover, appearing in her eighties in the May 2023 issue. Day explained that the meaning behind her spread was to uplift all women, saying in the article that “There is no theme—rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally,” she said. “But the absence of a theme is not to say that [these women] don’t share certain common traits. They’re constantly evolving.”
Of her landmark experience, Stewart told Today last year “I didn’t starve myself, but I didn’t eat any bread or pasta for a couple months,” she said. “I went to Pilates every other day. I live a clean life anyway. Good diet and good exercise and healthy skincare can do all that stuff, but it was kind of fun.”
