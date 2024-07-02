Notoriously Private Suki Waterhouse Opens Up About How She Met Fiancé Robert Pattinson and How He Has Adapted to Fatherhood
“I light up when I’m around him.”
Suki Waterhouse is on the cover of the August issue of British Vogue, but she isn’t there alone—the normally private Waterhouse opted to have her three-month-old daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Robert Pattinson, on the cover with her.
Perhaps fitting, in the accompanying cover story, Waterhouse gets candid about being a new mom, telling the outlet that she and Pattinson “really planned” to become parents together, but, noting that she likes to keep things interesting, only fully reckoned with the idea of becoming parents after she became pregnant. “One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,’” Waterhouse said. “I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’”
Waterhouse welcomed their daughter back in March, and shortly after her arrival, she got candid about how she felt as she entered what she called her “fourth trimester,” or life immediately after giving birth. She honored her postpartum experience in an Instagram caption, noting that adjusting to being a new mom had been challenging: “The fourth trimester has been…humbling!” she wrote. “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”
A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse)
A photo posted by on
One month after her daughter’s birth, Waterhouse performed at Coachella, where she told her fans “I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently—some pretty big events have been going down,” she said in a clip captured by an audience member. “I love amazing ladies, and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.”
Of the other love of her life, Pattinson, Waterhouse opened up about him inside the pages of British Vogue, telling the publication that meeting him “was very, very intense,” she said of the Hollywood game night where she first met him in 2018. “There were lots of ‘big’ characters [there], real heavy-hitters,” adding that “Al Pacino was there. Javier [Bardem] and Penelope [Cruz] were there…and, you know, everyone was really acting.”
She added of Pattinson “I was sure that I’d met him a long time ago, but he didn’t think that we had,” and said that during the event they “started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing” to the point where they “got told off”: “There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much,” she said.
She noted that she thinks they “both sort of have the same slight uncomfortable-ness” that drew them together, and now, years later, “I think Rob’s quite funny,” Waterhouse said. “I light up when I’m around him.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Waterhouse told British Vogue that living in Los Angeles “definitely became more fun” after she met Pattinson, but added that they haven’t ruled out moving back to their native London: “Trust me, it’s at the forefront of our minds,” she said.
Despite being “really nervous” during the birth of their daughter—“like all dads,” Waterhouse added—“for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm,” Waterhouse said of Pattinson adapting to fatherhood. She also said Pattinson is “the dad I could have hoped for,” saying of him and their baby girl “I mean, a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
HBO's 'Industry' Is Coming Back Sexier and Messier Than Ever to Fill Your 'Succession' Void
The hit HBO financial drama is coming back soon—and several Emmy-nominated actors are joining the cast.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
ESPN Responds to Backlash Over Prince Harry Being Named the Recipient of the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPYs—Including Complaints from Tillman’s Mother Over Harry's Selection
Past recipients of the Tillman Award have also spoken out in defense of Harry, calling him a “worthy recipient” because of his work with veterans.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
24 Early Nordstrom Deals Ahead of the Blockbuster Anniversary Sale
Including vacation must-haves, luxury beauty, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Suki Waterhouse Jokes Her Baby's Favorite Story Is "Air Fryer Recipe Book That Was Thrown at Me" During a Show
Well, it certainly sounds like a thrilling tale.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Suki Waterhouse Praises Her Post-Baby Body: “I’m Proud of Everything My Body Has Achieved”
Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child last month.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Reportedly Can’t Wait to Get Married After Recently Welcoming Their First Child Together
“What they have is the real deal.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Welcome Their First Child Together
The new family of three were spotted together in L.A.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Are Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Engaged? Her New Diamond Ring Seems Like a Pretty Solid Clue
It's quite the sparkler.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift, Anna Wintour, Laura Dern, and Robert Patterson Made an All-Star Front Row at an NYC Premiere
Grab the popcorn.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Apparently Have Strong Feelings About Becoming First-Time Parents Together
The two have been together for about five years.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Are Expecting Their First Child Together
Such happy news!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published