SZA on Getting a BBL in 2022: "I’m So mad I Did That S**t"
Safe to say she doesn't recommend it.
SZA got a BBL a couple years ago, and she really wishes she hadn't.
The singer opened up to British Vogue in a new cover interview, and among many other revelations, confirmed both that she had a Brazilian butt lift procedure, and that she wouldn't do it again if she had the chance.
SZA explained that she got the BBL because she was frustrated that her butt wasn't growing despite her efforts in the gym. But she regrets it. "I’m so mad I did that sh*t," the star said.
"I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid."
A photo posted by on
Still, she's philosophical about the whole ordeal. "But who gives a f**k?" she mused. "You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the sh*t. It doesn’t matter."
She continued, "I’ll do a whole bunch more sh*t just like it if I want to before I’m f***ing dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn’t super necessary—I have other sh*t that I need to work on about myself…"
One of these things is her mental health, she explained, but all the same, "I love my butt," SZA added. "Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it."
Another celeb who has been open about having BBL regrets is Cardi B, who explained that she's had her injections dissolved. "In January, right after I shot Like What, I went and got surgery," the rapper said recently (via Essence). "I got some more butt injections removed. Because, you know, it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed. I got some of my butt injections removed."
As Marie Claire reported in an investigation published in August 2022, Brazilian butt lifts are a famously dangerous procedure. One report published in 2017 concluded that "significantly higher mortality rates appear to be associated with gluteal fat grafting than with any other aesthetic surgical procedure."
