SZA Calls Herself "Cringe Queen" After Oversharing About Desire for Love

SZA regrets her overshares just like the rest of us.

The "Kill Bill" singer was all in her feelings a few days ago when she decided to take to social media to express her desire for love in her life.

She wrote on X on Aug. 2, "I wanna be loved so madly I can’t think I can’t breathe I can’t BE I WANNA BE TRAPPED IN THE EVER DOWNWARD SPIRAL OF HYSTERIA THAT IS LOVE I WANNA DROWN AND SUFFOCATE IN ITTTT AAAAHHHHHHHHH CHOKE ME IN LOVE PLEASE !!!"

But the next day, SZA was in a different mood entirely, and was kind of confused as to why she would post those words online. Though she didn't delete the original post, she did write, "I love embarrassing myself to the point of having to ghost someone BECAUSE WHY DID I SAY AND DO THAAAATTT"

But clearly SZA wasn't *too* regretful, because when a fan commented, "i thought it was okay to be cringe bae? let’s be cringe together," the singer replied, "Oh I’m cringe queen ! This was an over share that killed meeeee I said SO MUCH I jus wanna tape my mouth shut"

As far as we know, SZA is currently single, with many of her chart-topping songs featuring lyrics related to heartbreak.

In an October 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, she spoke about casually dating Drake circa 2009, though her most significant relationship was with her ex-fiancé, with whom she stayed for 11 years overall.

In that same interview, SZA also spoke about dating a lot when she was younger, which she attributed to "needing that constant validation, companionship, like scared to be by myself and sh*t."

Speaking of the kind of love she hoped for, she said at the time, "I want to stunt like me when I meet the person I envision me being with. I envision them falling in love with me the way I am. But I guess it’s like I have to release that idea. Maybe it’s because I don’t know if I’ll like the way I am later?"

I don't know, imagine not liking SZA? Sounds unlikely to me.