Apparently, SZA Hit "Snooze" on the 2024 VMAs
The singer seemingly did not attend in spite of her nominations.
SZA was expected to attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards after cancelling her performance at the show last year. The singer is one of the most heavily nominated acts at tonight's show alongside Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, garnering nods for the artist of the year, song of the summer, and video of the year, among others. But it seems the singer ultimately decided to hit "Snooze" and skip the ceremony.
SZA previously attended the 2021 VMAs but arrived too late to walk the carpet. Who can relate?She did, however, make it in time to stand on-stage with Doja Cat and collect their best collaboration category win for "Kiss Me More." SZA wore a 3D-printed Nusi Quero look, whereas Doja Cat opted to transform herself into a worm with the help of designer Thom Browne.
SZA's style has certainly come a long way from her first VMAs in 2018, where she walked the pink carpet in a textural light pink Rodarte midi dress and a neon yellow pedicure.
SZA was supposed to perform at the 2023 VMAs but pulled out of the performance after being snubbed in the artist of the year category. Thankfully, MTV didn't make the same mistake this year.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Did Beyoncé Skip the VMAs Again?
It's been a few years since she last graced the carpet with her presence.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Why Did Selena Gomez Skip the VMAs?
Her absence became even more noticeable after her bestie Taylor Swift showed up.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Megan Thee Stallion Outfit Repeats at the 2024 VMAs
And she looked amazing doing it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
SZA Calls Herself "Cringe Queen" After Oversharing About Desire for Love
This is why we love you, queen.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published