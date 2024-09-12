Apparently, SZA Hit "Snooze" on the 2024 VMAs

SZA was expected to attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards after cancelling her performance at the show last year. The singer is one of the most heavily nominated acts at tonight's show alongside Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, garnering nods for the artist of the year, song of the summer, and video of the year, among others. But it seems the singer ultimately decided to hit "Snooze" and skip the ceremony.

SZA previously attended the 2021 VMAs but arrived too late to walk the carpet. Who can relate?She did, however, make it in time to stand on-stage with Doja Cat and collect their best collaboration category win for "Kiss Me More." SZA wore a 3D-printed Nusi Quero look, whereas Doja Cat opted to transform herself into a worm with the help of designer Thom Browne.

SZA at the 2021 VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

SZA's style has certainly come a long way from her first VMAs in 2018, where she walked the pink carpet in a textural light pink Rodarte midi dress and a neon yellow pedicure.

SZA at the 2018 VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

SZA was supposed to perform at the 2023 VMAs but pulled out of the performance after being snubbed in the artist of the year category. Thankfully, MTV didn't make the same mistake this year.