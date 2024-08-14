Tess Holliday Hilariously Hits Back at Commenters Who Think She's Lying About Her Clothing Size

Tess Holliday has a lot of thoughts to share with commenters who think she's lying about her clothing size for some reason.

Here's what happened: A few days ago, Holliday posted a TikTok from her Italian ~holiday~ which has since gone viral, on which she wrote, "Jumping in the Adriatic Sea as a size 24 with fans turned friends from all around the world because we all deserve to take up space."

When they saw this, some people thought they should inform Holliday that they didn't believe she was in fact a size 24.

In response, the model posted a series of tongue-in-cheek TikTok videos to tell those commenters exactly what she thought about all this.

In the first she said, "I just woke up and I am so excited that everybody is so obsessed about me lying about my size, because this video that everyone's commenting on is already almost at a million views, so please keep debating, please keep telling me I'm disgusting."

In another video, Holliday said sarcastically, "Oh no you guys, I was just exposed! I am so sorry. I'm actually a size 69, get into it. I don't know how to apologize. I just wanna say first, get into it, yeah, get into it. But yeah, it won't happen again, I promise, I promise. And I am sorry to those of you that I have hurt and misled."

In a third video, Holliday just showed her followers the size written inside a pair of her shorts (3X), and compared it with a Target sizing chart, which (obviously) confirmed that this corresponds to a U.S. size 24 or 26. So, we good?