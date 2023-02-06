Lizzo "Hard-Launched" Boyfriend Myke Wright on Instagram Pre-Grammys

Like most reasonable people on this planet, I love Lizzo and want nothing but happiness for her.

So, selfishly, I am over the moon that the singer seems to have found romantic bliss in the arms of her boyfriend Myke Wright, whom she appears to have been dating since 2021.

While she kept the relationship under wraps for a while, she has slowly been including him more and more—albeit discreetly—in social media posts, a phenomenon which internet culture has dubbed the "soft launch" (it's such a huge thing right now that even the New York Times has done a deep-dive into it).

Anywho, after the soft launch naturally comes the hard launch, when you post something on social media that unequivocally establishes you and the person you're dating as an official couple for all eyes to see.

Lizzo, because she's clued in, knows this, and posted the most adorable series of photos of her with her beau at a pre-Grammys party. She captioned it, "Hard Launch." Of course.

In the pics, the popstar is wearing an amazing tinsel-like navy mini dress with thigh-high black boots. Her hair is styled into a top knot and she's wearing blue eye makeup. Wright, meanwhile, looks dapper in a black suit and bowtie.

Lizzo's famous friends were beside themselves about this development.

"I love Lizzo so feckin much my queer bones about to break," Jonathan Van Ness gushed.

"Yall are hotttt," said Fifth Harmony alum Lauren Jauregui.

"A doll and her Ken," wrote SZA.

Lori Harvey said, "We love a hard launch;" Kehlani wrote, "BEEN WAITIN;" and Tess Holliday added, "AWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW."

Yeah, seems about right.

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

According to Us Weekly, Lizzo and Wright met in 2016, began secretly dating in 2021, and the singer addressed their relationship publicly for the first time in 2022.

Wright is a public figure in his own... wright, having appeared on TV and in several short films in the past.