Lizzo "Hard-Launched" Boyfriend Myke Wright on Instagram Pre-Grammys

Like most reasonable people on this planet, I love Lizzo and want nothing but happiness for her.
So, selfishly, I am over the moon that the singer seems to have found romantic bliss in the arms of her boyfriend Myke Wright, whom she appears to have been dating since 2021.
While she kept the relationship under wraps for a while, she has slowly been including him more and more—albeit discreetly—in social media posts, a phenomenon which internet culture has dubbed the "soft launch" (it's such a huge thing right now that even the New York Times has done a deep-dive into it).
Anywho, after the soft launch naturally comes the hard launch, when you post something on social media that unequivocally establishes you and the person you're dating as an official couple for all eyes to see.
Lizzo, because she's clued in, knows this, and posted the most adorable series of photos of her with her beau at a pre-Grammys party. She captioned it, "Hard Launch." Of course.
In the pics, the popstar is wearing an amazing tinsel-like navy mini dress with thigh-high black boots. Her hair is styled into a top knot and she's wearing blue eye makeup. Wright, meanwhile, looks dapper in a black suit and bowtie.
Lizzo's famous friends were beside themselves about this development.
"I love Lizzo so feckin much my queer bones about to break," Jonathan Van Ness gushed.
"Yall are hotttt," said Fifth Harmony alum Lauren Jauregui.
"A doll and her Ken," wrote SZA.
Lori Harvey said, "We love a hard launch;" Kehlani wrote, "BEEN WAITIN;" and Tess Holliday added, "AWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW."
Yeah, seems about right.
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
According to Us Weekly, Lizzo and Wright met in 2016, began secretly dating in 2021, and the singer addressed their relationship publicly for the first time in 2022.
Wright is a public figure in his own... wright, having appeared on TV and in several short films in the past.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Bow Down to Beyoncé, Queen of the Grammys
Queen Bey is now the most decorated artist in Grammy history.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Taylor Swift Channeled Midnight Rain at the 2023 Grammys
The pop star knows how to make the red carpet *shimmer*.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Viola Davis Earns EGOT Status With Win at the Grammys
The actress picked up the statue for the narration of her memoir, 'Finding Me.'
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Mila Kunis Called Ashton Kutcher Out on His Behavior During Marriage to Demi Moore
She's always been a straight-talker.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrated 20 Years of Marriage in the Most Hilarious Way
Howard Stern has a lot to answer for...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Hit Back at Person Who Leaked Private Wedding Footage: "This Was Stolen Without Our Consent"
Not cool.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Reynolds Is Literally So in Love With Blake Lively
Like?????
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Alexis Bledel and Her Husband Are Divorcing After 8 Years of Marriage
Ughhhh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Megan Fox on Drinking Machine Gun Kelly's Blood: "It's Just a Few Drops"
That's a few too many, IMO.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Are a Thing Now, Apparently
The 'Suite Life' alumna is dating a huge star from your childhood.
By Stacey Grant