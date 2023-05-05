As you might guess, playing siblings on-screen leads to a pretty close relationship off-screen. At least, that's the case with Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke who play brother and sister in the acclaimed HBO Max series, The Other Two. The two star as Carey and Brooke Dubek, siblings who both work in the entertainment industry and are struggling to grapple with their youngest brother's sudden internet fame. It's a comedy series full of heart and dysfunctional family moments, and one that's led to plenty of bonding for the series' stars.

Ahead of season three's release, we sat down with Tarver and Yorke to see just how well they know each other in a trivia game we call "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?" During the game, the pair attempted to answer extra-specific questions about each other's favorite forms of entertainment, rural hometowns, and daily snacks. (Fun fact: Tarver's eating habits are fairly disgusting).

Yorke said Tarver was like an "automatic person who's your person," while Tarver said there was a kinship from the get-go. "From the second we met at our screen test, I felt a warmth from Heléne that like she immediately puts off with everyone," he explained. "It's very easy to do scenes and replicate that in a show because we had it pretty quickly outside of work."

To hear what makes Yorke the "queen of dinner," watch the full challenge, above, then head to HBO Max to catch season 3 of The Other Two, streaming now.