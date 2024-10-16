Valentina Sampaio Says Victoria's Secret Made Her "Long-Held Dream Come True"

Valentina Sampaio walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday for its grand return, making her one of only two trans women to ever participate in the cultural-phenom event.

"This moment is one I will cherish for a lifetime," Sampaio told People of the milestone ahead of the show. "Today, the Victoria’s Secret family has shown the world that being trans is just as exceptional and beautiful as anyone else on that runway. Inclusivity is crucial to the world we’re building, and I’m honored to walk with pride, love and the hope of inspiring the next generation. Thank you, Victoria’s Secret, for making a long-held dream come true."

Valentina Sampaio walks the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway on Oct. 15, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Marie Claire days before the show, Sampaio called her casting a "major victory for trans people," adding, "Being a trans woman often means facing a closed door to people's hearts and minds. So working with Victoria’s Secret meant everything to me."

The supermodel shared that she never stopped believing in her chances of walking the Victoria's Secret runway one day, even though the show was canceled after 2018. "Even if the people told me that it would be impossible, I knew inside my heart that I was going to be a part of it," she said, and of course, she was right.

The Brazilian model announced her casting on Instagram last week, via a video of herself in one of the brand's iconic candy-striped robes. She wrote, "I’m over the Moon… I’M IN!!! See you guys at the @victoriassecret Fashion Show 2024"

Alex Consani walks the runway at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sampaio was the first trans woman to model for Victoria's Secret back in 2019, and she was one of two trans women cast to walk the 2024 runway, alongside the American model Alex Consani.

The runway was a star-studded one all around, and also featured the likes of VS icons Taylor Hill, Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Ashley Graham, Jasmine Tookes, Barbara Palvin, Adriana Lima, and so many more.

Jasmine Tookes, Paloma Elsesser, Barbara Palvin and Ashley Graham pose behind the scenes at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)