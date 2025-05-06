It only took Doja Cat two years to become one of the most-anticipated arrivals at Vogue's annual Met Gala, which has to be some kind of record. She joins the ranks of Zoë Kravitz and Rihanna in terms of notoriety—the only difference is, those two have been attending the A-list benefit for nearly 20 years.

The 2025 event—themed "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"—is only her third Met Gala ever, but the pop star rolled up to its May 5 red carpet like a seasoned pro. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic granite steps acted as the perfect canvas for Doja's famously daring and avant-garde style.

Per usual, the "Paint the Town Red" singer embraced theatrics, in a suit-inspired Marc Jacobs onesie. The sculptural bodysuit was designed to mimic a classic pinstriped blazer—with several modifications, of course.

Doja Cat attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" in a one-piece by Marc Jacobs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It featured rounded, peplum hips and massive, '80s-style power shoulders. Combined, the details gave it the cartoonish look Jacobs has been embracing as of late. From there, however, the outsized design took a turn for the sultry. Its front was embellished with a vibrant yellow leopard print panel, which culminated into a pointed cone bra.

Like Sabrina Carpenter and Cynthia Erivo, Doja went pantsless, allowing her custom one-piece to do all the talking. She accessorized the look with vintage-inspired jewels and a pavé brooch shaped like a rose bloom. Her shoes, meanwhile, were an incarnation of Jacobs's signature Kiki plump, made to look like a wingtip loafer (another play on the evening's suiting theme).

The piece featured a leopard-spotted cone bra detail for added drama. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is a continuation of a larger aesthetic shift, for Doja Cat—one inspired by her feline stage name. For months now, the pop star has been popping up at events wearing varying animal spots. At the 2025 Grammys, for example, she donned a curve-hugging Balmain gown, embellished with beaded leopard spots.

The singer donned a leopard print strapless gown at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not even a week later, the star stepped out again—this time for Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show. There, she sported a two-piece skirt set covered in a tiger-like print.

Days later, she attended the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week dressed in leopard spots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that the Met Gala red carpet is coming to a close, we'll just have to hope the singer debuts another spotted look for the coinciding after-parties.