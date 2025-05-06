Doja Cat's 2025 Met Gala Look Continues Her Leopard Print Kick With a Spotted Cone Bra
Classic Doja, by way of Marc Jacobs.
It only took Doja Cat two years to become one of the most-anticipated arrivals at Vogue's annual Met Gala, which has to be some kind of record. She joins the ranks of Zoë Kravitz and Rihanna in terms of notoriety—the only difference is, those two have been attending the A-list benefit for nearly 20 years.
The 2025 event—themed "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"—is only her third Met Gala ever, but the pop star rolled up to its May 5 red carpet like a seasoned pro. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic granite steps acted as the perfect canvas for Doja's famously daring and avant-garde style.
Per usual, the "Paint the Town Red" singer embraced theatrics, in a suit-inspired Marc Jacobs onesie. The sculptural bodysuit was designed to mimic a classic pinstriped blazer—with several modifications, of course.
It featured rounded, peplum hips and massive, '80s-style power shoulders. Combined, the details gave it the cartoonish look Jacobs has been embracing as of late. From there, however, the outsized design took a turn for the sultry. Its front was embellished with a vibrant yellow leopard print panel, which culminated into a pointed cone bra.
Like Sabrina Carpenter and Cynthia Erivo, Doja went pantsless, allowing her custom one-piece to do all the talking. She accessorized the look with vintage-inspired jewels and a pavé brooch shaped like a rose bloom. Her shoes, meanwhile, were an incarnation of Jacobs's signature Kiki plump, made to look like a wingtip loafer (another play on the evening's suiting theme).
This look is a continuation of a larger aesthetic shift, for Doja Cat—one inspired by her feline stage name. For months now, the pop star has been popping up at events wearing varying animal spots. At the 2025 Grammys, for example, she donned a curve-hugging Balmain gown, embellished with beaded leopard spots.
Not even a week later, the star stepped out again—this time for Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show. There, she sported a two-piece skirt set covered in a tiger-like print.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Now that the Met Gala red carpet is coming to a close, we'll just have to hope the singer debuts another spotted look for the coinciding after-parties.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Hailey Bieber Goes Nearly Pantless at the 2025 Met Gala in a Saint Laurent Mini Blazer Dress
Her accessory of choice? An extra-dry dirty martini.
-
Laura Harrier's Glowy-Not-Greasy Complexion Is Courtesy of a $14 Drugstore Setting Spray
Locked in "from the carpet to the dinner and to all the after parties."
-
Do We Spy a Leaning Tower of Diamonds, or Is That Megan Thee Stallion’s Hair?
Her Met Gala hairstyle reached new, sparkling heights.
-
Hailey Bieber Goes Nearly Pantless at the 2025 Met Gala in a Saint Laurent Mini Blazer Dress
Her accessory of choice? An extra-dry dirty martini.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Wears an Updated Version of Her First-Ever Met Gala Look on the 2025 Red Carpet
Met Gala royalty in the making.
-
Ayo Edebiri’s Ferragamo 2025 Met Gala Look Delivers a Master Class in Tailoring
The savvy actress aced the dress code, as we knew she would.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Is the 2025 Met Gala's Greatest Show Woman in a Pantsless Louis Vuitton Suit
That's that her espresso.
-
Miley Cyrus's Black and Gold 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Look Is 'Something Beautiful'
It's giving 'Reputation (Miley's Version)'.
-
Doechii Makes Her Met Gala Debut in a Louis Vuitton Suit Honoring Black Dandyism
While embodying a "student of hip-hop," the Swamp Princess delivered a sharp look.
-
Dua Lipa Gives Chanel Some Edge on the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
Complete with some subtle naked details.
-
Lupita Nyong’o Wears an Elegant Baby Blue Chanel Suit on the Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet
The actor gave a new definition to "all work, no play."