The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show came back with a hot pink vengeance on Tuesday, Oct. 15. It was a feat few believed the lingerie brand would be able to pull off less than a decade removed from a series of controversies that nearly tanked its credibility with women forever. Times were so tough, in fact, that executives cancelled the runway show indefinitely in 2019—a decision you can read all about in a timely new book about the brand's complicated history.

Five years and a global rebrand later, Victoria's Secret has emerged from that identity crisis with a self-awareness and generosity of spirit it didn't have before. Casting for this year's show feels markedly more inclusive, featuring curve models like Paloma Elsesser and Ashley Graham alongside veterans such as Gigi and Bella Hadid, Tyra Banks, Barbara Palvin, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Elsa Hosk, and Jasmine Tookes. Outdated tropes like the multi-million dollar "Fantasy Bra" and explicitly referring to the models as "angels" seem to have been nixed entirely. And instead of booking one buzz-worthy act to perform alongside the models, the show chose to showcase three legendary female performers: Grammy winner Tyla, "Goddess of Pop" Cher, and K-pop star Lisa.

Here's how it all went down at the star-studded spectacle.

It Girls Graced the Pink Carpet

The pink carpet was flooded with It Girls from every corner of the pop culture universe. K-pop legend Lisa showed up in a bedazzled bra and hot pants topped with a sheer cape covered in silver star appliqués. South African singer Tyla turned up the heat in a hot pink cut-out gown that revealed most of her torso. Buckle bunny Tanner Adell stepped out in a slinky silver chainmail dress. Influencer Remi Bader slipped into a plunging red slip dress for the occasion. And Olympic gymnast Suni Lee stunned in a floral floor-length dress. Many of the best red carpet looks naturally leaned into the naked dress trend. What could be more appropriate for an event that is more or less a celebration of nudity?

Tanner Adell, Blackpink's Lisa, and Tyla grace the pink carpet at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even Cher—at the glorious age of 78—embraced nakedness with a black lace bra layered beneath a shimmering mesh shirt.

Cher wears a black mesh shirt atop an exposed lace bra and double-belted pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid Opened the Show

It felt like the earth shook when Gigi Hadid opened the show in a giant set of pastel pink angel wings, a matching pink playsuit, and towering pair of silver wraparound heels. "Femininomenon" by Chappell Roan was blaring in the background, but ecstatic screaming was all you could hear. It's become more and more rare to see Hadid on the runway outside of a couple major shows each season, so this was unexpected treat to say the least.

Gigi Hadid graces the runway in a pair of pink pastel angel wings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's sister, Bella, also made a rare return to the runway in a red-hot bra and panty set accessorized with the biggest, fluffiest bolero I've ever seen.

Stay In The Know Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Veterans Shared the Runway with Rising Stars

All the usual supermodel suspects walked the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, including Tyra Banks, Barbara Palvin, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Elsa Hosk, and Jasmine Tookes. But newcomers like trans models Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio as well as curve models Paloma Elsesser and Ashley Graham were incredibly welcome additions to the OG model lineup. Carla Bruni—’90s model turned former first lady of France—also walked the Victoria’s Secret runway for the first time at the age of 56.

It's a been a hard-won battle getting the brand to broaden its approach to casting from a narrow physical ideal to a more expansive and inclusive vision of beauty, but the company clearly made an effort to address that point of contention with this year's revamped show. Let's hope their commitment to age and body diversity turns out to be more than a one-time thing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities Filled the Front Row

The star-studded front row included the likes of Queen Latifah, WNBA basketball star Angel Reese, rapper Tyga, Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor, model Ivy Getty, and actor Dylan Sprouse, among others.

Angel Reese sits front-row at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sprouse—who is married to Victoria's Secret model Barbara Palvin—deserves to win husband of the year for bringing cardboard cut-outs of the dog and cat they share to cheer Palvin on from the stands.