Inside the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Biggest Moments, Looks, and Performances from the Runway's Comeback
From the red carpet to the curtain call, here's everything that went down at the show's long-awaited return.
The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show came back with a hot pink vengeance on Tuesday, Oct. 15. It was a feat few believed the lingerie brand would be able to pull off less than a decade removed from a series of controversies that nearly tanked its credibility with women forever. Times were so tough, in fact, that executives cancelled the runway show indefinitely in 2019—a decision you can read all about in a timely new book about the brand's complicated history.
Five years and a global rebrand later, Victoria's Secret has emerged from that identity crisis with a self-awareness and generosity of spirit it didn't have before. Casting for this year's show feels markedly more inclusive, featuring curve models like Paloma Elsesser and Ashley Graham alongside veterans such as Gigi and Bella Hadid, Tyra Banks, Barbara Palvin, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Elsa Hosk, and Jasmine Tookes. Outdated tropes like the multi-million dollar "Fantasy Bra" and explicitly referring to the models as "angels" seem to have been nixed entirely. And instead of booking one buzz-worthy act to perform alongside the models, the show chose to showcase three legendary female performers: Grammy winner Tyla, "Goddess of Pop" Cher, and K-pop star Lisa.
Here's how it all went down at the star-studded spectacle.
It Girls Graced the Pink Carpet
The pink carpet was flooded with It Girls from every corner of the pop culture universe. K-pop legend Lisa showed up in a bedazzled bra and hot pants topped with a sheer cape covered in silver star appliqués. South African singer Tyla turned up the heat in a hot pink cut-out gown that revealed most of her torso. Buckle bunny Tanner Adell stepped out in a slinky silver chainmail dress. Influencer Remi Bader slipped into a plunging red slip dress for the occasion. And Olympic gymnast Suni Lee stunned in a floral floor-length dress. Many of the best red carpet looks naturally leaned into the naked dress trend. What could be more appropriate for an event that is more or less a celebration of nudity?
Even Cher—at the glorious age of 78—embraced nakedness with a black lace bra layered beneath a shimmering mesh shirt.
Gigi Hadid Opened the Show
It felt like the earth shook when Gigi Hadid opened the show in a giant set of pastel pink angel wings, a matching pink playsuit, and towering pair of silver wraparound heels. "Femininomenon" by Chappell Roan was blaring in the background, but ecstatic screaming was all you could hear. It's become more and more rare to see Hadid on the runway outside of a couple major shows each season, so this was unexpected treat to say the least.
Hadid's sister, Bella, also made a rare return to the runway in a red-hot bra and panty set accessorized with the biggest, fluffiest bolero I've ever seen.
Veterans Shared the Runway with Rising Stars
All the usual supermodel suspects walked the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, including Tyra Banks, Barbara Palvin, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Elsa Hosk, and Jasmine Tookes. But newcomers like trans models Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio as well as curve models Paloma Elsesser and Ashley Graham were incredibly welcome additions to the OG model lineup. Carla Bruni—’90s model turned former first lady of France—also walked the Victoria’s Secret runway for the first time at the age of 56.
It's a been a hard-won battle getting the brand to broaden its approach to casting from a narrow physical ideal to a more expansive and inclusive vision of beauty, but the company clearly made an effort to address that point of contention with this year's revamped show. Let's hope their commitment to age and body diversity turns out to be more than a one-time thing.
Celebrities Filled the Front Row
The star-studded front row included the likes of Queen Latifah, WNBA basketball star Angel Reese, rapper Tyga, Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor, model Ivy Getty, and actor Dylan Sprouse, among others.
Sprouse—who is married to Victoria's Secret model Barbara Palvin—deserves to win husband of the year for bringing cardboard cut-outs of the dog and cat they share to cheer Palvin on from the stands.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
