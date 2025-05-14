Jenna Ortega Puts Her Twist on Carrie Bradshaw's Iconic Dior Newspaper Print Dress
A classic reimagined.
Jenna Ortega is a certified Dior Girl™. She consistently reps their makeup line and has been steadily cycling through their newest creations ever since her Wednesday era.
The actor has debuted new styles at the Emmys, the Venice International Film Festival, and the SAG Awards, as well as the label's Paris Fashion Week show. So it was only a matter of time before she started skimming from the brand's iconic catalog—and, naturally, she did so with one of Dior's most famous designs.
On May 13, Ortega attended the world premiere of her new film Hurry Up Tomorrow. As predicted, she was dressed in a vintage Dior piece loaded with history: a cowl neck mini dress from the fashion house's Fall/Winter 2000 Ready-to-Wear show.
With its asymmetrical hemline and edgy, newspaper print, the design will undoubtedly look familiar to anyone with a subscription to HBO MAX. That's right—she wore Carrie Bradshaw's famous dress.
Playing into the carpet's "black, white, and red all over theme," Ortega put her own twist on the 25-year-old dress. Her stylist, Enrique Melendez, expertly tackled the historic piece, counterbalancing its busy print with minimal additions. Her accessories included a dainty pendant necklace and gold strappy heels.
Created by John Galliano for Dior, the number first debuted on the Paris Fashion Week runway in February of 2000. Later that year, however, the dress made its second—and arguably most important—public appearance on the form of one Carrie Bradshaw.
After holding a starring role in Season 3 of Sex and the City, Episode 17: “What Goes Around Comes Around," the dress inevitably became Carrie's signature. As a newspaper columnist herself, the choice was nothing short of iconic.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The piece was reprised several times throughout the series, cementing its place as one of the most recognizable garments in fashion history. Its telltale print has inspired dozens of copycats over the years, but—as Ortega proved—nothing tops the original.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Diamonds Are Bella Hadid's Best Friend at Cannes
The model was decked out in diamonds for a late night.
-
Beyoncé Battles Her Gatekeepers on the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
And proves the best use of her power is looking beyond them.
-
'Tastefully Yours' Is a Foodie Rom-Com and Its Main Ingredient Is an A-List Cast of K-Drama Stars
Here's what to know about actors from 'Squid Game,' 'Sweet Home,' and 'Weak Hero Class 2' who lead the ensemble.
-
Lily Collins Advocates for These Underrated $110 Adidas Sneakers
She's the Adidas sneaker to Emily's bedazzled pump.
-
Bella Hadid Expertly Adapts to the Cannes Film Festival Dress Code in a Custom Saint Laurent Gown
It's the polar opposite of her 2024 look.
-
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Go Full Sister Mode at the Knicks Game in Matching Leather Pants and The Row Sandals
There are some things you never grow out of.
-
Ana de Armas Takes Louis Vuitton's $975 Ballet Sneakers for a Spin
The ballerina sneaker trend is back for an encore.
-
Kaia Gerber Attends Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour in Low-Rise Flare Jeans and an Asymmetrical Crop Top
She's doing her generation proud.
-
Jennifer Lopez Channels Taylor Swift's Style With a $278 Reformation Dress and Dior Bag on Mother's Day
Her take came coated with Dior accessories.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Styles Her Favorite $10 Mesh Slippers With a Luxe Loewe Duffle Bag
And she pairs them with a quadruple-digit bag.
-
Rihanna’s Literal Baguette Bag Takes "Let’s Get This Bread" to New Fashionable Heights
Why carry a Fendi one when a loaf of bread works just fine?