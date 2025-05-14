Jenna Ortega is a certified Dior Girl™. She consistently reps their makeup line and has been steadily cycling through their newest creations ever since her Wednesday era.

The actor has debuted new styles at the Emmys, the Venice International Film Festival, and the SAG Awards, as well as the label's Paris Fashion Week show. So it was only a matter of time before she started skimming from the brand's iconic catalog—and, naturally, she did so with one of Dior's most famous designs.

On May 13, Ortega attended the world premiere of her new film Hurry Up Tomorrow. As predicted, she was dressed in a vintage Dior piece loaded with history: a cowl neck mini dress from the fashion house's Fall/Winter 2000 Ready-to-Wear show.

With its asymmetrical hemline and edgy, newspaper print, the design will undoubtedly look familiar to anyone with a subscription to HBO MAX. That's right—she wore Carrie Bradshaw's famous dress.

Jenna Ortega attended the world premiere of Hurry Up Tomorrow in a newspaper print dress and gold heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing into the carpet's "black, white, and red all over theme," Ortega put her own twist on the 25-year-old dress. Her stylist, Enrique Melendez, expertly tackled the historic piece, counterbalancing its busy print with minimal additions. Her accessories included a dainty pendant necklace and gold strappy heels.

The backless design was an expert pull from Dior's archives. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Created by John Galliano for Dior, the number first debuted on the Paris Fashion Week runway in February of 2000. Later that year, however, the dress made its second—and arguably most important—public appearance on the form of one Carrie Bradshaw.

The John Galliano creation made its debut in Dior's Fall/Winter 2000 Ready-to-Wear show at Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After holding a starring role in Season 3 of Sex and the City, Episode 17: “What Goes Around Comes Around," the dress inevitably became Carrie's signature. As a newspaper columnist herself, the choice was nothing short of iconic.

Carrie Bradshaw famously wore the design months later, in Season 3 of Sex and the City. (Image credit: HBO)

The look would become one of her many calling cards. (Image credit: HBO)

The piece was reprised several times throughout the series, cementing its place as one of the most recognizable garments in fashion history. Its telltale print has inspired dozens of copycats over the years, but—as Ortega proved—nothing tops the original.