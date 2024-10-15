Adriana Lima Is the Latest Angel to Confirm She's Walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
She's blessing us with her presence.
It's official: Adriana Lima is walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the event's big return on Oct. 15, 2024.
"Hey, we’ve been keeping a secret, but we just can’t do it anymore!" the cult lingerie brand's Instagram account wrote on Oct. 14. "@adrianalima is returning to the runway—phew, it’s out there, we feel SO much better.
"Tomorrow, livestream the Pink Carpet at 6:30PM ET and the show at 7PM ET on Prime Video or our YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram. Busy then? Watch it after (and as many times as you’d like) on our YouTube. #VSFashionShow"
The caption accompanied an amazing video of Lima hailing a New York City taxi. When the driver asks the model where to, she tells him wistfully, "Home. I'm going home."
After a beat, the driver tells her, in true NYC fashion, "I don't know where the f**k you live!" Lima then asks to be taken to the Victoria's Secret show, and once in the car flirtily tells the camera, "I'm ba-ack!"
Excited comments flooded in from the supermodel's fellow Angels Lais Ribeiro, Jasmine Tookes, and Gigi Hadid.
Speaking of which, while Lima may be the latest to confirm her presence at the event, Hadid was the first to do so, alongside VS veteran Tyra Banks.
There have also been announcements for Candice Swanepoel and Imaan Hammam:
For Barbara Palvin:
For Ashley Graham:
For Jasmine Tookes:
There'll also be Behati Prinsloo...
...and Taylor Hill:
Other names you can expect to walk the runway are: Mayowa Nicholas, Paloma Elsesser, and Devyn Garcia.
There will be musical performances from Lisa, Tyla, and Cher, which is an admittedly iconic lineup, and Olivia Culpo and Tefi Pessoa will be hosting.
This is the first show since the once-beloved annual event was canceled after 2018. At the time, ratings had been declining and the brand had been receiving widespread criticism about the event and its messaging. It will therefore be interesting to see what VS has kept from the cult show of yesteryear and what they have seen fit to change.
If you want to follow along, here's Marie Claire's guide to watching the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
