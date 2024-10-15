Cut-Out Dresses, Disco Bras, and More: See the Best Looks From the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Red Carpet
The show has yet to begin, but the fashion has already started.
For decades, the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was an unofficial holiday for the fashion obsessed. Each year, fans would flock to their televisions—clad in VS PINK sweatpants—to watch A-list supermodels parade down the runway in the most extravagant lingerie money can buy. Back then, its popularity exceeded even that of the Met Gala and was widely considered the biggest fashion event of the year.
Now, after a five year hiatus (during which time the brand worked to rehab its exclusionary image), the runway show is back for your viewing pleasure. OG early-2000s Angels, like Tyra Banks and Adriana Lima, are dusting off their wings for the Oct. 15 show, as well as new talent: Valentina Sampaio and Ashley Graham.
With names like this, the runway is sure to be a memorable one (Cher, Tyla, and BLACKPINK's Lisa are all performing). But the most exciting fashion moments of the night are already happening, on the pre-show red carpet. Stars like Jodie Turner-Smith and Olivia Culpo are wearing their best lingerie-inspired ensembles. You won't find any bedazzled thongs or 10-foot-tall angel wings here, but these looks are all headline-worthy in their own right.
Lisa
LISA's performance started hours in advance on Victoria's Secret's pre-show pink carpet. The pop star showed out in a crystal disco bra, suede hot pants, and an embellished mesh cape.
Tyla
Another headliner of the evening, Tyla rose magnificently to the occasion. She put a unique twist on the bra-and-undies look, in a deconstructed hot pink dress that vaguely mimicked both.
Olivia Culpo
Looking every bit the fashion influencer, Olivia Culpo showed up in the fashion girl starter pack: a lace bra, oversized blazer, and a complete lack of pants.
Jodie Turner-Smith
The double-belt trend is in full force on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show red carpet, thanks to Jodie Turner-Smith. She styled it with a strappy bodysuit and an emerald green trench coat.
Cher
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show or not, you can always count on Cher to show up as her most authentic self. The pop icon made no exceptions for tonight's red carpet, arriving in color-blocked, barrel leg, leather pants and a blazer.
Angel Reese
Always one to serve off the court, Angel Reese wore a saucy mesh dress trimmed with long fringe.
Remi Bader
Remi Bader brought her best bombshell energy in a crimson red gown and runway-worthy blowout.
Lala Anthony
Forgoing the typical lingerie staples, Lala Anthony channeled the evening's boudoir theme via lacy footwear.
Suni Lee
Suni Lee didn't channel the lingerie aesthetic, but still looked whimsical and fun in a textured floral-and-leopard-print column dress.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
