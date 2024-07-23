Three Years In, Zendaya and Tom Holland Are “Rock Solid” and the “Real Deal”

Three years in, the relationship between Zendaya and Tom Holland is still “rock solid,” a source told Us Weekly , and it’s down to one key reason: they are best friends.

“These two are the real deal,” they said. “They started as besties, and that’s [why] their relationship is rock solid.” Of the couple, they added that “They’re each other’s biggest supporters. They ‘get’ each other.”

The couple leaving Holland's "Romeo and Juliet" premiere, ever supportive of one another's careers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though they were friends for far longer, Zendaya and Holland's romance was confirmed three years ago. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya and Holland were initially very quiet about their relationship since it became public in 2021, but have become more outspoken about their romance over the years. Lately they’ve trended back towards keeping their relationship closer to the vest, but that doesn’t mean anything is amiss—that’s just how they prefer to keep it: private and sacred.

The two have had a “low-key” romance since the start of it, which their family and friends appreciate—and, the source said, those loved ones are fully supportive of their partnership.

In addition to being a couple and best friends, the two have also been co-stars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Their families are all in,” they said. “[They] think they’re perfect together.”

