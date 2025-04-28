Kendall Jenner's Favorite Ugg Ultra Minis Join Zendaya and Tom Holland's 'Euphoria' Set Date
As far as third-wheels go, this one is A-list approved.
Do celebrities have a secret shopping recommendation Substack we mere mortals aren't allowed to read? Last week, Kaia Gerber wore Zendaya's favorite On sneakers. This week, Zendaya shopped Kendall Jenner's go-to Ugg Ultra Mini boots. With this much coordination going on, someone has to be swapping links somewhere.
Zendaya's unexpected Ugg outfit arrived just one week before she's scheduled to ascend 2025 Met Gala steps in a "exciting" look styled by Law Roach. Her fiancé, Tom Holland, paid her a visit on the set of Euphoria season 3—and the pair picked up where their last matching Reformation sweater date left off. Both actors wore cream-colored sweaters (Z's a hoodie, Tom's a crewneck). But the similarities ended there: While Tom chose coordinating white sneakers and black jeans to match the pair's dog, Noon Coleman, Zendaya was entirely cozy in brown sweats and her Hollywood-beloved Ugg Ultra Minis.
Usually, Zendaya's off-duty footwear comes from one of two sources: a rising, if controversial shoe (like her mesh flats or Tabi boots) or a trendy sneaker (she takes her duties as an On spokeswoman seriously). Uggs aren't often on the lineup alongside her Alaïa, Loewe, and Maison Margiela essentials. But Z clearly wanted to be comfortable between takes—and she thought one of Kendall Jenner's favorite shoes was up for the task.
An ever-growing list of celebrities wears Ugg Ultra Minis on their low-key days. Sabrina Carpenter pairs them with pajamas for the recording studio; Selena Gomez layers them under her trench coats on the set of Only Murders in the Building. But it's Kendall Jenner who takes the trophy for the most Ugg Ultra Mini outfits. She's worn the ankle-skimming, shearling-lined boots since 2020, and has consistently stacked them with The Row totes and leggings ever since.
There was more to Zendaya's casual outfit than her hat-tip to Jenner's casual style, of course. Zendaya and Tom Holland's outfits for an afternoon on-set were only the baseline for their track record of adorable couples' style. The duo has previously attended a New York City date night wearing the same shade of wine-red; they've also gone Shakespearean in all-black for Holland's Romeo and Juliet premiere. There's a strong chance the pair will attend the 2025 Met Gala together in matching outfits, since Roach has confirmed he and Zendaya will not walk the steps together. But honestly, I'd like to see both halves of the couple coordinate from the ground up in the same Uggs. (They are unisex, after all.) Until then, check out two more Ugg styles the best-dressed women in Hollywood trust for their most laid-back outfits.
Shop More Celebrity-Approved Uggs
Celebrities often get first-dibs on new Ugg styles. While the shearling-lined platform clogs Sarah Jessica Parker wore in Paris aren't quite available, Kendall Jenner's fluffy slide Ugg sandals are anyone's for the taking. These newly-released slides are for anyone who loves an Arizona Birkenstock sandal—and wants an extra-cozy alternative. They're lined with the plushest shearling and have a treaded, weatherproof sole, so you can feel like you're wearing slippers 24/7. And as Jenner already proved, you can wear them out of the house with a blazer and short-shorts.
Jennifer Lopez is a one-woman marketing machine for these platform Uggs. She's worn them everywhere, from house hunting in ripped jeans) to grabbing coffee with a cable knit sweater and rare Birkin bag. Their exaggerated platform sole is just as high as her favorite naked heels—but much more comfortable.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
