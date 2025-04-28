Do celebrities have a secret shopping recommendation Substack we mere mortals aren't allowed to read? Last week, Kaia Gerber wore Zendaya's favorite On sneakers. This week, Zendaya shopped Kendall Jenner's go-to Ugg Ultra Mini boots. With this much coordination going on, someone has to be swapping links somewhere.

Zendaya's unexpected Ugg outfit arrived just one week before she's scheduled to ascend 2025 Met Gala steps in a "exciting" look styled by Law Roach. Her fiancé, Tom Holland, paid her a visit on the set of Euphoria season 3—and the pair picked up where their last matching Reformation sweater date left off. Both actors wore cream-colored sweaters (Z's a hoodie, Tom's a crewneck). But the similarities ended there: While Tom chose coordinating white sneakers and black jeans to match the pair's dog, Noon Coleman, Zendaya was entirely cozy in brown sweats and her Hollywood-beloved Ugg Ultra Minis.

Zendaya and Tom Holland meet on the set of Euphoria, where Z wears a pair of Ugg Ultra Mini boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Usually, Zendaya's off-duty footwear comes from one of two sources: a rising, if controversial shoe (like her mesh flats or Tabi boots) or a trendy sneaker (she takes her duties as an On spokeswoman seriously). Uggs aren't often on the lineup alongside her Alaïa, Loewe, and Maison Margiela essentials. But Z clearly wanted to be comfortable between takes—and she thought one of Kendall Jenner's favorite shoes was up for the task.

An ever-growing list of celebrities wears Ugg Ultra Minis on their low-key days. Sabrina Carpenter pairs them with pajamas for the recording studio; Selena Gomez layers them under her trench coats on the set of Only Murders in the Building. But it's Kendall Jenner who takes the trophy for the most Ugg Ultra Mini outfits. She's worn the ankle-skimming, shearling-lined boots since 2020, and has consistently stacked them with The Row totes and leggings ever since.

Kendall Jenner wore her Ugg ultra minis with off-duty basics last fall. (Image credit: Backgrid)

There was more to Zendaya's casual outfit than her hat-tip to Jenner's casual style, of course. Zendaya and Tom Holland's outfits for an afternoon on-set were only the baseline for their track record of adorable couples' style. The duo has previously attended a New York City date night wearing the same shade of wine-red; they've also gone Shakespearean in all-black for Holland's Romeo and Juliet premiere. There's a strong chance the pair will attend the 2025 Met Gala together in matching outfits, since Roach has confirmed he and Zendaya will not walk the steps together. But honestly, I'd like to see both halves of the couple coordinate from the ground up in the same Uggs. (They are unisex, after all.) Until then, check out two more Ugg styles the best-dressed women in Hollywood trust for their most laid-back outfits.

