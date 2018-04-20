The First Teaser Trailer for 'Crazy Rich Asians' Is Here

The first teaser for Crazy Rich Asians is fiiiiiiinally here and it's everything we could have hoped for and more. The 20-second trailer is opulent, decadent, basically crazy in all the right ways.

It’s been a CRAaazy long wait, but it’s almost here! @wbpictures and director @jonmchu are proud to present the official trailer for #CrazyRichAsians, dropping on MONDAY! pic.twitter.com/FOevPjhH7P — Crazy Rich Asians (@CrazyRichMovie) April 19, 2018

In the movie, based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan, Constance Wu plays Rachel Chu, an economics professor who accompanies her boyfriend, Nick Young (played by the very talented Henry Golding) on a trip to Singapore for a friend's wedding. On the trip, Rachel is shocked to discover that Nick is actually, well, crazy rich.

In the trailer, Wu's character even describes TK as being essentially the “Prince William of Asia" — a title he quickly corrects, explaining that he's more of a Prince Harry than a Prince William. The trailer is full of sports cars, mansions, parties, fireworks, and other opulent imagery.

The best-selling novel was an obvious choice for a film adaptation, what with its dramatic and engaging plot, amazing characters, better fashion, and luxurious locations. Bringing a visual component to the story that took hold of readers' imaginations was a logical next step.

Wu plugged the teaser trailer on Twitter, promising fans a full-length trailer on Monday (and we honestly cannot wait to see it, especially after the magic that was the teaser).

Teaser trailer for #CrazyRichAsians. Full trailer drops on MONDAY! x https://t.co/VNtMMA3cks — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) April 19, 2018

In addition to Wu and Golding, the film also stars Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Glee's Harry Shum Jr., and The Daily Show's Ronnie Chieng. It is set to hit theaters on August 17, so mark your calendars now.