Today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be officially married, and Meghan will has a new title: Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales, not Princess Meghan. Yes, we know, plot twist of the century.

So why can't we call her Princess Meghan? Only those who are born into the royal family can use the title Prince or Princess, followed by their first name. Harry's mom was frequently referred to as Princess Diana, but her formal title was "Diana, Princess of Wales."

While Kate Middleton and Prince William are known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Harry and Meghan will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In order for them to receive this title, the Queen herself had to bestow this upon them. The royal family announced the news this morning in a statement:

"The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales," read the statement. "His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel."

"Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

Prince William is next in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles, which would then make him Prince of Wales.

