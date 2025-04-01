Princess Anne's Son-In-Law Mike Tindall Opens Up on the Possibility of Becoming a Prince
The former rugby star got candid about royal titles in a new interview.
Mike Tindall has never been one for royal formality, and his latest comments prove just that. The former England rugby star, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, recently made his thoughts on royal titles clear in an interview with Closer (via the Express).
Known for his cheeky personality and off-the-cuff podcast, "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby," it should come as no surprise that Mike said if he was ever offered the title of prince, he'd kindly decline. "I would definitely turn that down," he told the magazine.
Even though Queen Elizabeth would have offered them titles, Princess Anne opted not to give one to Zara and her brother Peter Phillips. Because of their lack of titles, Zara and Peter have been able to enjoy a different type of lifestyle and are free to take on commercial deals and other pursuits that their royal counterparts cannot take on.
As Zara's husband, Mike enjoys the same freedom, so it's unlikely he would want to limit himself in terms of being a prince—not to mention it's equally as unlikely that such a title would be offered in keeping with the King's vision of a more slimmed-down monarchy.
Speaking of her decision to give her children a more normal life, Princess Anne told told Vanity Fair, "I think it was probably easier for them, I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles." The Princess Royal added that she thought it "was probably the right thing to do."
Zara has also discussed her appreciation for her mother's choice, telling "The Total Sport Podcast" that her life has been more free since she's not a princess. "From my point of view, I was obviously very lucky that my mother didn't give us any titles so I really commend her on that," she said.
"We were very lucky that we got to do it a bit our own way," Zara added. "My family has a great work ethic as well which I'm hoping they instilled in me and is still going to this day."
Although the Tindalls might be titleless, they keep plenty busy with their respective jobs. Zara—who takes after her mom in the equestrian department—has competed around the world and brought home a silver medal in eventing at the 2012 London Olympics. She has also served as a brand ambassador for companies like Land Rover, Rolex, and most recently, high-end apparel and footwear brand Fairfax & Favor.
As for Mike, he's now retired from professional rugby and along with co-hosting his podcast, he's starred in advertisements for brands like Amazon (and allegedly made £300,000 for one Domino's commercial alone, per the Sun). The former England player is also an in-demand public speaker and has starred on multiple reality shows, most famously on I'm a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here.
