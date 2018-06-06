Today's Top Stories
1
These 7 Summer Nail Designs Are Almost Too Cool
Miss America Bikini 2009
2
The Case for Miss America's Swimsuit Competition
art-with-me-tulum
3
Must-See Photos From Tulum's Art Festival
4
New Photos of Beyoncé and Jay Z's Twins Are Here
5
How Well Do the Ocean's 8 Stars Know Each Other?

The Case For Miss America's Swimsuit Competition

At least one former contestant thinks the decision to scrap it was a misstep. Here's why.

Miss America Bikini 2009
Alamy

When I was a tween, I occasionally watched the Miss America pageant. I didn’t love it or anything, but pageants were big TV events that people in my suburban hometown talked about, so I tuned in. And every year, I recall it giving me a sort of existential panic, less acute than the feeling I got when I first saw, say, Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty” video for the first time, but still very real—like I was far away from ever being desirable or accepted by any mainstream beauty standards.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Which might be why I never considered pageants a feminist outing, even if Miss Congeniality made a convincing argument otherwise. But when the Miss America Organization announced Tuesday it would be doing away with the swimsuit and evening wear portions, citing the #MeToo movement and a desire to focus on “[putting] the ownership of a woman’s presence and beauty in her hands,” I had a surprising amount of feelings.

Was this decision telling contestants that their involvement in the swimsuit competition was actually misguided the whole time?

Among them: Does getting rid of these events really change the fact that pageants ultimately pit women against each other? What about people for whom pageants were important—competitors who actively chose to be part of the pageant world? Was this decision telling them that their involvement, potentially for years, in two elemental parts of pageant competition was actually misguided and anti-feminist the whole time? And if so, isn’t telling a woman that the thing she wants is actually not-OK the same kind of dictate we’re trying to avoid?

Feminism is hard! But to see if I could answer any of these questions, I contacted Samantha Russo, a former Miss America contestant who represented the great state of New Hampshire in 2014, after she posted some insight into the decision on her Instagram. Russo explained to me that she was drawn to pageants because of the scholarship money, and that her participation in them helped her knock out half of her student debt in less than two years. She also told me she’d been expecting the swimsuit competition to be scrapped for some time, ever since former Fox News correspondent and current Miss America Organization chairwoman Gretchen Carlson warned in a January interview that "potentially big changes" were coming to the pageant.

Miss New Hampshire 2013 ➡️ Miss America 2014 Miss New Hampshire USA 2017 ➡️ Miss New Hampshire USA 2018 This morning the MAO announced that they are eliminating the swimsuit competition as well as the evening wear competition. Citing the #MeToo movement and attempts to be more inclusive and empowering to young women. I have a lot of feelings about this. I owe a lot of my personal growth to the organization as well as finding my passion for living a healthy lifestyle. I’ve been very vocal about my support for the Lifestyle & Fitness competition because of the profound positive effect it had one me. I certainly understand and know many girls that felt the opposite and developed disordered eating habits. I was lucky to align myself with incredibly intelligent people in the health and fitness industry to help me fully understand the foods I was putting in my body and how they would properly fuel the workouts I was completing. This was probably the MOST empowering aspect of the competition for me. It taught me a lot about self disciple, determination, and hard work. Getting rid of swimsuit will not get rid of the societal pressures women feel to look a certain way. Getting rid of the people that perpetuate radical diets and fitness programs within the organization (because there are DEFINITELY some of those) should have been the first step. I am hopeful though as this is still evolving and I’m sure we won’t know what it will REALLY look like until September. 🤔👙 What do you think? Do pageants (I’m sorry…I mean competitions) need to be “all things to all people”? Is this going to convert the pageant haters to being pageant enthusiasts? . . . #mao #missamerica #transformationtuesday #bikinicomp #bigchanges #transformation #healthylifestyle #fitnessinspo #femalefitness #totalhealth #missusa #pageantgirl #personaltrainer #wellnesscoach

A post shared by Samantha Russo (@samanthalrusso) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“The part I don’t think anyone else saw coming was the evening wear competition being eliminated as well,” says Russo. “My initial reaction was: How is this organization now going to be able to differentiate itself from the hundreds of other organizations that also focus on scholarships, community service, and talent, without swimsuits? Because a lot of people haven’t heard of those other competitions.”

For Russo, the swimsuit competition (what Miss America formally calls the "Lifestyle & Fitness" phase) is one of the most life-affirming aspects of pageants. She even credits it as the reason she later pursued her personal training certification. “I got really lucky and aligned myself with a lot of the Miss New Hampshire sponsors that were incredibly knowledgeable on health and fitness, so I really did learn the proper ways to fuel my body and not do any crazy workouts,” she says. “To see my body so strong, that was really, really empowering.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Still, Russo admits that some of the stereotypes of pageants are definitely true. “I don't want to discredit people who did not have the experience that I had, because I know that the stereotype of these competitions is that girls don't eat and they work out for hours on end and they're taking diet pills—and I think there's a lot of that within the organization,” she says. “I wish that instead of completely eliminating the swimsuit competition, we could kind of look at our sponsors and look at the way that we're teaching young women about health and fitness.”

"Miss America showed me when you get together with women with similar goals, you can meet your best friends."

I asked her if the competition had instead made room for more inclusive ideas about bodies. “I wish it was made more [transparent] what the judges are asked to judge on, because it seems like they hype up the bikini competition of the broadcast,” she says. “If that was a smaller portion of the live broadcast, where we could maybe see more of the interview" — which is actually much longer than what’s shown on TV — "we could see more people's talents, as opposed to making those other things the highlight.”

Samantha Russo
Courtesy of Subject

Ultimately, though, Russo thinks that pageants were actually crucial to her growth as a feminist. “Growing up, I was always taught that other women are your competition. Like, watch your back because women are catty and mean,” she told me. “But Miss America showed me that when you get together with a ton of other women that have similar goals to yours and who want to do good in the world, you can meet some of your best friends.”

This is just one person’s experience, and Russo acknowledges that. Yet her solutions are worth keeping in mind. A transparent course-correction of the metrics used to judge the bikini competition could make it a healthier enterprise without potentially underscoring all the ways pageants are outdated. Same with minimizing the hullabaloo around those parts of the competition during the live broadcast. One thing is clear from what Russo told me: Completely ditching pageants altogether would have potentially harmful repercussions for a lot of women who find value in them.

Because, in the end, most of us really do want world peace.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
Kate Spade Designed My Mental Health Talisman
Lady Gaga A Star Is Born Here's the Trailer for 'A Star is Born' (Finally)
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts Worth the $$$
How Well Do the Ocean's 8 Stars Know Each Other?
Harry and Meghan Want to Have Kids Very Soon
Selena Gomez Has the Song of the Summer, Finally
Bollywood Movies You Won't Want to Miss This Year
art-with-me-tulum
Must-See Photos From Tulum's Art Festival
Karamo Brown on 'Queer Eye' Season Two
The 13 Best Romantic Movies of 2018