image
Sophia Bush Finally Gets the Leading Role She Deserves

In a tweet, the actress announced she'll star in new show 'Surveillance.'

Becca Kufrin And Sophia Bush Visit 'Extra'
Getty ImagesNoel Vasquez

Sophia Bush has been super endearing ever since she came on the scene as Brooke in One Tree Hill, and she’s stayed that way for 15 years (!), thanks to her role in the iconic teen flick John Tucker Must Die, her dramatic turn on Chicago P.D., and her brave and outspoken activism about things like the #MeToo movement and women’s education.

But did you ever stop and think that she’s never really had a major starring role? That’s crazy! The woman has1.3 million Twitter followers—the people demand more Sophia Bush!

Fortunately, she announced that a new show is about to remedy this oversight:

Her post reads: “This is what I’ve been up to this year, fam. Developing this project. Getting this character that feels like she already lives in my bones ready for you. I am so excited to finally be able to share this ‘blockbuster commitment’ with all of you!!”

According to Deadline, Surveillance “is described as a complex and timely spy thriller centered around the head of communications for the NSA (Bush), a charming operative who finds her loyalties torn between protecting the government’s secrets and her own.”

Is Bush going to be like a kickass, brunette Edward Snowden?! TBD. But the pilot is set to start filming this fall, so it won’t be long until we find out.

