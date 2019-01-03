In honor of the season two premiere of Grown-ish (you know, the show that stars the crazy-talented Yara Shahidi), the sitcom's network Freeform is partnering with scholarship app Scholly to pay off $125,000 in student loans. Yes, you read that correctly.

According to Deadline, "The program is aimed at current students and graduates with an outstanding loan balance and is intended to help student loan borrowers pay off debts that may be holding them back." As Freeform (formerly known as ABC Family) emphasizes, "college is great, but student loans suck," which, yes. Scholly notes that the average college student will be $40,000 in debt after completing their four years of education.

To enter the contest, go to myscholly.com/grownish or CLICK HERE and enter between January 2-31 for a chance to have your student loans paid off. All you have to do it submit a form with your personal information, which takes less than a minute. Winners will be announced at the 2019 Freeform Summit. More details on the summit will be announced at a later date.

Grown-ish season two premiered Wednesday, January 2nd on Freeform.

DOWNLOAD SCHOLLY

