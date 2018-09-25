Yara Shahidi is a pro in front of the cameras (she starred in Black-ish, then got her own spinoff series Grown-ish), so to shoot a campaign video for Tory Burch? Easy. The multi-hyphenate helped the brand celebrate its fall/winter 2018 collection by filming a 30-second video to showcase their latest offerings.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

At the center of attention? Burch's bag, which she named after her youngest son James. The '70s-inspired accessory comes in three different colors complete with a metal "T" closure. When asked what Shahidi personally has in her "James" saddlebag, she said, "My headphones, a great collection of essays, chapstick, and a notebook for all of the ideas I get throughout the day."

Shahidi's fans won't be surprised by this answer as she is a known activist, creating causes like Yara's Club and Eighteen x ’18, an initiative to mobilize young people to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. (You may also remember her activist side catching the attention of former first lady Michelle Obama, who wrote Shahidi's Harvard recommendation letter.)

While the star might one day run for office, for now she's running around in New York City living her best life in some of the most stylish fall outfits. Watch her short video below.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Shop the bag