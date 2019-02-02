We all remember Continuum—that painstakingly great third studio album from my husband, John Mayer. Some would argue it's his best. (I mean, it's the home of "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room," what do you expect?) And yet, 13 years after its release, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that ABC will turn one of Mayer's songs from Continuum, "The Heart of Life," into a drama series.

Yes, a John Mayer song is turning into a TV show.



"Some songs have a little extra story left in them. I’m excited to work with some hugely talented people to help tell this one. Thanks @abcnetwork for the opportunity 📺," John wrote on his Instagram only three days after announcing he's going on tour this summer. #Blessed is an understatement.

You wouldn't exactly know it from the lyrics, but the song is about "two sets of adult siblings from wildly different worlds who discover they are related and must reassess everything they thought they knew about their shared father," per THR. "As they explore the mystery of their separate childhoods, they'll experience the difficulty in overcoming the sins of the past, and learn the joys of reuniting with long-lost family."

If you're still like, Why don't I remember this song? Am I even a true stan?, know that "The Heart of Life" was never released as a single and there's no music video for it. For reference, the song goes a little something like this:

"I hate to see you cry /

Laying there in that position /

There's things you need to hear /

So turn off your tears and listen /

Pain throws your heart to the ground /

Love turns the whole thing around /

No, it won't all go the way, it should /

But I know the heart of life is good /

You know it's nothing new /

Bad news never had good timing /

But then the circle of your friends /

Will defend the silver lining /

Pain throws your heart to the ground /

Love turns the whole thing around /

No, it won't all go the way, it should /

But I know the heart of life is good /

Pain throws your heart to the ground /

Love turns the whole thing around /

Fear is a friend who's misunderstood /

But I know the heart of life is good /

I know it's good"

Naturally, fans have mixed feelings about the series.

Somebody saw that @JohnMayer is getting a new TV show! @EITMonline #TheHeartOfLife — Miss Slim Pickens (@missslimpickens) February 1, 2019

My fav John Mayer song is turning into a TV show



Feel free to congratulate me in the replies — nuk🐝🍋 (@Nukshaaa) February 1, 2019

this is not in the Top 50 John Mayer Songs I Would Turn Into A TV Show but im still down — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 1, 2019

I am an unapologetic fan of John Mayer. I also believe a TV show based on one of his songs is incredibly dumb and pointless. Thank you. — J Smith (@artificialdope) February 1, 2019

since john now has a tv show named after one of his songs can he bring back john mayer has a tv show please — 🤡 (@spIitscreensad) February 1, 2019

Ok new idea for a show: John Mayer’s “Your Body is a Wonderland” but it’s really more like the You from that show You and not so much like you — BloozDaddy (@hanginprizms) February 1, 2019

Mayer will executive produce the show alongside Ben Queen (who's writing the script), Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, and Paul Weitz. As of now ABC has only picked up the pilot, and there's no official premiere date yet.

Check back here for updates on Heart of Life including casting, spoilers, and everything else you need to know.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter



SUBSCRIBE HERE

