image
Today's Top Stories
1
The First Episode of 'Euphoria' Was Wild
image
2
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
3
Ciara's New Platinum Crop Is Gorgeous
image
4
Steal Brooklinen's Vicki Fulop's Casual Work Style
image
5
'Three Women' Is an Honest Look at Female Desire

Janet Mock Is the First Black Trans Woman to Score an Overall Deal With a Major Studio

Happy Pride, everyone!

image
By Alexis Jones
image
Getty Images

Janet Mock just gave everyone the best Pride present there is: representation. The author, writer, director and producer of the hit show Pose announced that she would be embarking on a three-year multimillion-dollar project with Netflix, according to Variety. This makes Mock the first Black and out trans woman to secure an overall deal with a major studio.

“As someone who grew up in front of the TV screen, whether that was watching talk shows or family sitcoms or VHS films, I never thought that I would be embraced,” Mock said.“And more than embraced. Given not just a seat at the table but a table of my own making.

Earlier today, the Twitter account @StrongBlackLead, Netflix's initiative to represent Black content and audiences, announced the monumental partnership with a video from Mock.

The internet basically exploded after the announcement:

Mock didn't spill too much tea about the type of content she'd be creating. But according to the video and Variety, a college drama centered around a young trans woman, a post-slavery abolition series set in New Orleans and classic sitcom reboot are all in the works.

"As a best-selling author, producer and director, Janet Mock has demonstrated she knows how to bring her vision to thrilling, vivid life,” Cindy Holland, Netflix VP of original content, told Variety. “She’s a groundbreaker and creative force who we think will fit right in here at Netflix.”

Mock's deal with Netflix also includes executive producing and directing Hollywood, created by Pose's Ryan Murphy. Mock, of course, will also continue to write, direct and produce Pose which was recently renewed for a third season following it's season 2 premiere, according to People.

Happy Pride, everyone!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
image The 38 Best TV Shows of All Time
image A Whole Lot Is About to Go Down On 'BiP'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
MCX070119_012 In Conversation: Awkwafina and Lulu Wang
image Three Princess Diana Dresses Make $300K at Auction
image 'Bach' Jed Wyatt Has an Intriguing Post-Show Life
image The 18 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time
image 'Three Women' Is an Honest Look at Female Desire
image Who Will Be On 'Bachelor in Paradise'?
image Who Proposes to Hannah B. on 'The Bachelorette'?
image When Will Luke P. Get Sent Home on 'Bachelorette'?