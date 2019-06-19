Janet Mock Is the First Black Trans Woman to Score an Overall Deal With a Major Studio

Janet Mock just gave everyone the best Pride present there is: representation. The author, writer, director and producer of the hit show Pose announced that she would be embarking on a three-year multimillion-dollar project with Netflix, according to Variety. This makes Mock the first Black and out trans woman to secure an overall deal with a major studio.

“As someone who grew up in front of the TV screen, whether that was watching talk shows or family sitcoms or VHS films, I never thought that I would be embraced,” Mock said.“And more than embraced. Given not just a seat at the table but a table of my own making.

Earlier today, the Twitter account @StrongBlackLead, Netflix's initiative to represent Black content and audiences, announced the monumental partnership with a video from Mock.

Today, @JanetMock makes history as the first Black trans woman to establish an overall deal with a major studio.



"...there's potential to introduce hundreds of millions of viewers to trans people, and showing people who may not understand us, that we can tell our own stories." pic.twitter.com/nXhaW0STvo — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) June 19, 2019

The internet basically exploded after the announcement:

Mock didn't spill too much tea about the type of content she'd be creating. But according to the video and Variety, a college drama centered around a young trans woman, a post-slavery abolition series set in New Orleans and classic sitcom reboot are all in the works.

"As a best-selling author, producer and director, Janet Mock has demonstrated she knows how to bring her vision to thrilling, vivid life,” Cindy Holland, Netflix VP of original content, told Variety. “She’s a groundbreaker and creative force who we think will fit right in here at Netflix.”

Mock's deal with Netflix also includes executive producing and directing Hollywood, created by Pose's Ryan Murphy. Mock, of course, will also continue to write, direct and produce Pose which was recently renewed for a third season following it's season 2 premiere, according to People.

Happy Pride, everyone!

