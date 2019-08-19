Just last week, we were blessed with a reminder that Friends onscreen sisters and IRL besties Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon would be reuniting on television in the upcoming TV drama The Morning Show. The series follows the ups and downs (from the looks of the trailer, mostly downs) of a successful daytime news show and its cast of news anchors.

Aniston takes center stage as The Morning Show's star anchor Alex Levy, a seasoned journalist who's got quite the bite hiding behind her megawatt smile; she ousts her longtime co-anchor and friend Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) from his seat without blinking an eye. Her victory doesn't last long—the show is thrown into chaos with the introduction of a local reporter named Bradley Jackson, played by a red-headed (!) Witherspoon. As you can guess trouble ensues, tantrums are thrown, and breakdowns are had.

The Morning Show will be Aniston and Witherspoon's first onscreen collaboration since their days on Friends, and in some ways, it's kind of like they're playing the Green sisters again—except this time, they're enemies vying for a prized seat on a morning television show instead of Ross's heart. Also featured in the ensemble cast of the Apple TV+ production are Billy Crudup (Almost Famous), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beyond the Lights), and Mark Duplass (The Mindy Project), who will play the anchors' co-workers.

The series, which does not yet have a specific release date, is one of the first of many original offerings that will be available on Apple TV+. In late March, Apple announced that its new subscription service would be launching this fall with an impressive lineup of scripted television content; in addition to The Morning Show, the streaming service is set to release a selection series across various genres, including a period piece about the life of renowned poet Emily Dickinson, a dark mystery series starring Octavia Spencer, and an M. Night Shyamalan–helmed thriller called Servant.

NOAH BERGER Getty Images

The Morning Show's trailer shows just enough of the storyline to set the stage for what is bound to be a high-energy, captivating television drama, and with its star-studded cast, we just know this show is going to be a good time.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE