The strict debate requirements for the third Democratic debate, which aired Thursday night, cut the field in half. Without time on the debate stage, and without the polling, funds, and donors to get there, the candidates that weren't on the stage Thursday night are all but out of the race. Now, effectively, we're down to ten Democratic candidates, and all of them took the ABC stage tonight to tell the country about their plans—as was uttered approximately 1,038 times—"when I am president."

The third round of debates—debate, singular, for the first time this election season—was filled with political heavy-hitters; gone were the Marianne Williamsons and John Hickenloopers. It was a fast-paced evening, with moderators Jorge Ramos, Linsey Davis, George Stephanopoulos, and David Muir lobbying tough questions at the remaining candidates. Highlights included: Andrew Yang announcing his...unusual plan to give 10 people $1,000 worth of "freedom dividends" from his campaign funds; Biden suggesting that communities of color should make their children listen to "record players" and holding back from finishing a word that sounded an awful lot like "phonograph,"; Elizabeth Warren calmly holding her own, as usual; and protesters trying to storm the stage.

Twitter had a lot of thoughts about the debate—and here are some of the best takeaways.

There Was Definitely Something Missing

Once again for the cheap seats: forced pregnancy laws are becoming the norm. Legislators are opening talking about criminalizing women. The fundamental freedom of over half the population is at stake and NOT ONE QUESTION ABOUT ABORTION. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebates https://t.co/GgU05tKhdR — ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) September 13, 2019

we gonna go a whole debate w/out abortion question? — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 13, 2019

Chrissy Teigen Had Thoughts

I am going to upset a lot of people here but I don’t think I’m comfortable with a president who is 1 thousand years old — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 12, 2019

Warren Made an Important Point

I'm glad Warren brought up suicide & domestic violence & reframed it as an overall gun violence problem... And then pushed it to CORRUPTION and the power of the gun lobby, which is exactly right. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) September 13, 2019

WARREN, THO.

I just burst into tears when Warren started talking if you want to know my current mental state #DemDebate — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 13, 2019

Just about every time I watch Elizabeth Warren speak, I have the following thought:



“I want to live in the country that has this woman as its President.” — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) September 13, 2019

Bernie Had a Bit of a Cold

look at our broken system. if we had better healthcare bernie could’ve used a prescription throat coat before going on stage — jaboukie? (@jaboukie) September 13, 2019

This Was...Awkward

joe biden's teeth are straight up falling out of his mouth #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/6B41py2gbL — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) September 13, 2019

Beto Came Out Strong on Gun Control

"Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK47."



Beto is doing INCREDIBLE tonight. This is personal for him. #DemDebate — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 13, 2019

A...Record Player?

In a different time, Biden’s “record player” word salad might be a campaign-ending gaffe. I miss those days. — Nick Wing (@nickpwing) September 13, 2019

That Said...

If Sanders and Biden and Warren are all in their 70s and only one of them is getting called out for forgetting things and he’s not even the oldest of the bunch, then I have trouble with the ageism argument. — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) September 13, 2019

A Heartbreaking Moment

I didn't realize the children killed in Sandy Hook would be in 8th grade now, that just about broke me. #DemDebate — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 13, 2019

Joe Biden Faced Criticism

Somebody gotta say it: The overwhelming support for Joe Biden is based purely off fear that white folks won’t vote for anyone else on that stage. Because there is no way you see him in these moments and think he’s actually the best candidate. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 13, 2019

A Perfect Cartoon

this cartoon really captures the act of being oppressively satisfied with something stupid that sucks https://t.co/iNVe9sVO1Q — Lupus Haas (@Mobute) September 13, 2019

Pete Buttigieg Told a Powerful Story

"I was not interested in not knowing what it was like to be in love any longer, so I just came out." @PeteButtigieg reflecting on the power of coming out and the power of trust was an incredible moment in the #DemDebate — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) September 13, 2019

One Big Difference...

Marianne Williamson’s absence is felt. — Gene Park (@GenePark) September 13, 2019

And If Anyone Wondered

An hour in: Nice people. Nothing transformative. All incremental . Ultimately boring. Nothing even close to what we’ll need to have if we want to defeat the president. Join me post-debate at https://t.co/kfIv9WjC3R — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 13, 2019

Us Too, Cher

I’m Exhausted

LATER🕶 — Cher (@cher) September 13, 2019

I feel you, Cher. I really do.

