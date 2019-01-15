The night that Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, 2020 felt like a world away. Nobody had thought much about the next presidential election (remember how 2016 felt like it lasted a decade?). More than two years later, we've just about recovered from our collective shock—right in time for the announcements for the 2020 presidential race to come flooding in.

This election, a nationwide referendum of sorts on President Donald Trump, could be even more divisive and politically charged than 2016. We already know that the president doesn't hold back from critiquing his opponents in ways sexist, racist, and otherwise discriminatory, and we know that Republicans emboldened by Trump's win are happy to echo him. We know that the Democratic field has never been more diverse, blunt, and straight-up angry, charging towards their one shot to overthrow Trump and his ever-changing band of merry men.

So, are you ready for the political showdown that will be 2019-2020? No, me neither, but let's take a look anyway?

Who's Confirmed To Be Running

Donald Trump (R)

Who?

The current POTUS.

How do I know him?

He’s probably the reason your therapy bills went up a couple years ago.

What are his key issues?

At the time of publication, the government was shut down over funding for his Mexican border wall. Immigration is clearly a big issue, specifically how he thinks there should be less of it. (Remember the now-defunct Muslim ban?) He’s also tried to reshape the U.S.’s foreign policy, including how the military handles foreign disputes in places like Syria and Afghanistan, how our diplomats deal with former adversaries like Russia and North Korea, and how our businesses handle trade deals with China.

Julian Castro (D)

Who?

He’s the former Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and was the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama.

How do I know him?

He’s part of a political twin! His brother Joaquin is a congressman representing Texas’ 20th. Julian has been something of a darling to the Democrats for years—there was even speculation that he might get Hillary’s VP slot in 2016.

What are his key issues?

He’s the proud grandson of immigrants and, as the New York Times put it , “one of the most high-profile Latino Democrats to ever seek the nomination”—so chances are good he’s going to come after Trump on immigration.

Tulsi Gabbard (D)

Who?

The 37-year-old woman who’s served as Hawaii’s 2nd district representative since 2013. She’s an Iraq war veteran and also the first Hindu ever sworn into Congress.

How do I know her?

She’s long been considered a rising Democratic star, known for reaching across the aisle and for speaking her mind. That last part got her into some trouble in 2016, when she publicly backed Bernie Sanders, despite the DNC’s urging that everyone in Congress get into lockstep with Hillary Clinton. Now, though, that move makes her look like a progressive ahead of her time.

What are her key issues?

She’s a veteran and all about proper treatment of our veterans, but is outspoken against hasty military intervention. She has also said that combating climate change will be a big part of her platform.

John Delaney (D)

Who?

Former three-term Congressional representative from Maryland’s 6th district.

How do I know him?

He was the first to announce his presidential bid, and speculation swirled about what he was up to way back in May 2017. It only got louder when he didn’t seek reelection last year—now we know it was to focus on the campaign.

What are his key issues?

He’s a centrist, so he holds pretty classic Democrat views on things like jobs, immigration, and veterans but argues that change only occurs with bipartisan support. As President, he wants to be a unifier.

Richard Ojeda (D)

Who?

Former West Virginia Senator and retired Army Major.

How do I know him?

He voted for Trump in 2016, but then sided with educators in the big 2018 West Virginia teachers’ strike over low pay and high healthcare. Now he’s running in opposition to Trump.

What are his key issues?

He believes in Medicare for all, thinks legalized cannabis will help alleviate West Virginia’s opioid crisis, and wants an end to lucrative lobbying on Capitol Hill. He’s considered a populist leftist and, as a tattooed former paratrooper , will be an interesting candidate to watch.

Who's Rumored To Be Running

Elizabeth Warren (D)

Who?

The economic scholar and senior senator from Massachusetts, a.k.a. the only person Trump appears to see as a credible threat to his presidency.

How do I know her?

For a start, you've probably seen Trump's increasingly agitated tweets about her. You'll have heard about her ascent to higher office after the 2008 financial crisis, and how eminently well-qualified she is when it comes to the economy. And you've definitely heard about the "Pocahontas" controversy.

Will she run?

While she hasn't formally announced that she's running (yet), Warren was the first serious candidate to declare that she was forming an exploratory committee to look into the possibility. Spoiler: It's a lot more than a possibility.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D)

Who?

The longtime senator from New York who has vehemently spoken out against Trump from day one.

How do I know her?

She's a fierce advocate for victims of sexual harassment and assault, particularly when it comes to sexual assault in the military, and has passionately opposed Don't Ask, Don't Tell. She's also fought Trump on multiple fronts over the course of his presidency, suggesting he resign after allegations of sexual assault and opposing his nominees for numerous administration positions.

Will she run?

Though she's stayed quiet on the subject thus far, she has already planned a trip to Iowa and staffed up for a run, according to the WSJ. Also, a CBS News political correspondent tweeted this on Monday afternoon:

So, most likely, yes.

Michael Bloomberg (D)

Who?

You know, the former New York mayor and tech gazillionaire who has poured money into environmental and gun-control groups in recent years.

How do I know him?

You know Bloomberg News, the media conglomerate, and the Bloomberg Terminal, the financial software mainstay? Yeah, that's him. He also served as mayor of New York City for 11 years. He's one of the richest people in the world, to the tune of $51.8 billion.

Will he run?

The jury's out on this one. Although Bloomberg has been generally liberal his entire career, he served as Mayor as a Republican, and has previously mulled running as an independent. This time around, he says he'd run as a Democrat, but simply hasn't decided yet.

Kamala Harris (D)

Who?

The former attorney general of California and the first senator ever elected of either Indian or Jamaican descent (her mom is originally from Chennai, an Indian state, and her dad Jamaica).

How do I know her?

The popular ex-prosecutor took over Sen. Barbara Boxer's Senate seat in 2016, and has been solidly in the political spotlight ever since. As far back as 2008, she was tipped to be the next Democratic star, thanks to her high approval ratings with vastly different groups of Democrats.

Will she run?

If not this election, the next one, but...probably this one.

Cory Booker (D)

Who?

The former Newark mayor and the first black senator to represent New Jersey.

How do I know him?

You've probably heard mention of Booker as one of the fresh faces of the Democratic Party—at 49, Booker is considered to have a long and illustrious political career ahead of him, whether he runs for president in 2020 or not. He was in the final three to be the vice presidential pick for Clinton in 2016, but no dice.

Will he run?

When asked whether he'd run in 2020, he said, "Life is about purpose, not position," which doesn't really answer the question. But, as with Harris, if he doesn't run this time around, you can expect him to do so in 2020.

