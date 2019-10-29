In 1976, all hell broke loose in the tabloid press when Princess Margaret was photographed in Mustique with her boyfriend, Roddy Llewellyn, while still married to Lord Snowdon, also known as Antony Armstrong-Jones. More than four decades later, photos from the set of season three of Netflix's The Crown show Helena Bonham Carter (who plays Princess Margaret) holidaying with a handsome younger man, played by Harry Treadaway, which suggests that the real-life drama will likely play out in the upcoming season of The Crown.

A little backstory: What we know now, but did not at the time, is that Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon's marriage had been on the rocks for some time. Theirs was a turbulent relationship, and after he divorced Margaret, Snowdon went on to marry the woman he'd had an affair with, Lucy Lindsay-Hogg (they divorced 22 years later, in 2000). As for Llewellyn, the only person in the love triangle still alive today, he and Margaret dated for eight years, and remained friends after an amicable breakup.

It's thought that Margaret gave her blessing when Llewellyn married, and remained close to both Llewellyn and his new wife. In 2002, Llewellyn wrote of the princess:

"I discovered a warm and witty woman, possessing a strong sense of duty and dedication to her country's interests, who has honored me with her friendship since that first house party that was so filled with fun and laughter...In Princess Margaret I found a fine friend who could steady my restless nature and offer wise counsel."

Even the Queen has reportedly weighed in on how much healthier Princess Margaret's relationship with Llewellyn was, in contrast to her explosive relationship with Lord Snowdon, noting at Margaret's funeral how happy Llewellyn made her.

But back to those photos. Taken in Mustique in 1976 roughly three years after the pair first met, they're candid by today's standards, but were enough to spark a royal frenzy (pun intended) and lead to Lord Snowdon separating from, and then divorcing Margaret, (which, by all accounts, the princess was absolutely fine with).

Here's Llewellyn en route to the airport to Mustique in 1976:

Llewellyn in the waters of Mustique:

Margaret in the waters of Mustique:

Llewellyn in a skintight Union Jack print swimsuit:

There are a couple of other photos from Mustique floating about—one here shows Margaret speaking with Llewellyn under a parasol—but nothing that could be considered capital S-scandalous. Nonetheless, the release of the photographs forced Margaret and Llewellyn into a tough spot, with Llewellyn offering a mortified statement to the press that did not comment specifically on the photos but claimed that he was, in fact, just gardening in Mustique. (He was, and remains, a gardening expert.)

"I am not prepared to comment on any of the events of last week. I much regret any embarrassment caused to Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family, for whom I wish to express the greatest respect, admiration and loyalty," it read. "I thank my own family for their confidence and support, and I am very grateful for the help of my friends at the farm who, with myself, share a common interest in restoring a house to its original order and beauty, and in farming land which it is hoped will provide food for our Parsenn Sally restaurant in Bath. Could we please be permitted by the media, who have besieged us, to carry on with our work and private lives without further interference."

You'll have to watch season three of The Crown when it drops on Netflix to find out how the affair is portrayed. The new season will be released November 17.

