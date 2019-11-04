The depiction of a young Prince Charles in The Crown season three will likely involve his time at the University of Cambridge. He's on record as having loved his experience there, and he was the first royal to ever get a degree, ever. Charles has since returned to the university and spoken about his happy experience—which included his time at Dryden Society, the resident performing arts society at Trinity College. During his time there, Charles participated in sketches and reviews (and yes, there are pictures, and they're amazing).

Biographer Sally Bedell Smith calls his experience with the Dryden Society "his zenith at Cambridge," and in my mind it's just another thing for him and Meghan Markle to talk about. Based on the photos we can see, Charles had an active and impressive run, playing a number of different characters in witty scenes. He apparently wrote his own content for the society, and Queen Elizabeth apparently came to watch him perform!

Here's hamming it up during rehearsal of a scene with his classmates:

Bettmann Getty Images

Why yes, that is the Prince of Wales sitting in a trash can (he's apparently a dustman in the sketch, which would have been hilarious and probably an unusual experience for the royal):

Central Press Getty Images

This was a still from "Quiet Flows the Don," Dryden's annual revue (is he fishing for the crown?? Kidding!):

PA Images Getty Images

And Prince Charles as weatherman for the same show:

PA Images Getty Images

Cloudy with a chance of...bubbles!

PA Images Getty Images

Charles continues to have an active interest in the performing arts, including several official patronages. He obviously doesn't get a lot of time to act anymore, but he's strongly supportive of others doing creative things.

