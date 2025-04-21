The "Nerve-Racking" Meeting King Charles's Cousin Had With Princess Diana
"I could have been a complete idiot."
One of King Charles's relatives is reflecting on an unexpected interaction she had with Princess Diana, and the couple's two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.
India Hicks, who is King Charles's second cousin and counts him as her godfather, told Hello! magazine, "For a while I wanted to be a photographer. I came out of photography school quite young and inexperienced, and [Charles] wrote me and asked if I would like to be the photographer for his Christmas card one year." She continued, "So, I went to [Charles's country home] Highgrove and photographed him and Diana and the boys, which was quite nerve-racking. Firstly, what a risk, because I could have been a complete idiot with a camera. And secondly, just how nice and thoughtful."
Hicks had nothing but good words to say about Charles, telling the outlet, "It's incredible what he has created, and the vision he has." King Charles's goddaughter continued, "We use the words green and sustainable daily now and he was so ahead of the curve on that. I always think that, however the world moves, or whatever we think of monarchy, no-one can deny that we have an extraordinary man on our throne who has set such an example."
Hicks also called Charles "a very considerate godfather." She continued, "Even before taking on the big job he's got now, he was a spectacularly busy man but always had time to handwrite a Christmas or birthday card, send a special note, or hand design a personal gift that was made by a jeweler; it was really touching and special."
As well as photographing Princess Diana at Highgrove, Hicks served as a bridesmaid at the royal's wedding to King Charles on July 29, 1981.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
