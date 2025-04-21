The "Nerve-Racking" Meeting King Charles's Cousin Had With Princess Diana

One of King Charles's relatives is reflecting on an unexpected interaction she had with Princess Diana, and the couple's two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

India Hicks, who is King Charles's second cousin and counts him as her godfather, told Hello! magazine, "For a while I wanted to be a photographer. I came out of photography school quite young and inexperienced, and [Charles] wrote me and asked if I would like to be the photographer for his Christmas card one year." She continued, "So, I went to [Charles's country home] Highgrove and photographed him and Diana and the boys, which was quite nerve-racking. Firstly, what a risk, because I could have been a complete idiot with a camera. And secondly, just how nice and thoughtful."

Hicks had nothing but good words to say about Charles, telling the outlet, "It's incredible what he has created, and the vision he has." King Charles's goddaughter continued, "We use the words green and sustainable daily now and he was so ahead of the curve on that. I always think that, however the world moves, or whatever we think of monarchy, no-one can deny that we have an extraordinary man on our throne who has set such an example."

"I went to Highgrove and photographed him and Diana and the boys." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hicks also called Charles "a very considerate godfather." She continued, "Even before taking on the big job he's got now, he was a spectacularly busy man but always had time to handwrite a Christmas or birthday card, send a special note, or hand design a personal gift that was made by a jeweler; it was really touching and special."

Bridesmaid India Hicks [left] on the Buckingham Palace balcony after Princess Diana and King Charles's wedding on July 29, 1981. (Image credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

As well as photographing Princess Diana at Highgrove, Hicks served as a bridesmaid at the royal's wedding to King Charles on July 29, 1981.