image
Today's Top Stories
1
Watchlist: Kat Dennings' New Show, 'Dollface'
image
2
The Nordstrom Fall Sale Is Here
image
3
The Only Pair of Tights You Need to Survive Winter
image
4
Cute Gift Ideas for Every Member of Your Squad
image
5
How This CEO Built Tech That Predicts the Future

Who Was Sir Anthony Blunt, the Queen's "Art Advisor"?

Spoiler: He wasn't just an art advisor.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
Royalty - Queen Elizabeth II and Sir Anthony Blunt - Courtauld Institute of Art
PA ImagesGetty Images

Spoilers for The Crown season 3 ahead. If you're the King of England, of course you're going to need an art advisor to help you with your collection. And if you needed artistic direction in 1945, you'd call on Sir Anthony Blunt, who shows up in the third season of The Crown, to be your guide.

Initially appointed to serve the King of England, Blunt spent more than two decades helping out at Buckingham Palace, curating the collection of the King and later the Queen. Season three kicks off with the Palace dealing with the unmasking of Blunt's history as a Soviet spy from the '30s through to the '50s.

Blunt knew a lot about art, obviously.

Blunt And Velasquez
Sir Anthony Blunt in 1962
LeeGetty Images

From 1933 to 1974, Blunt was a professor at the University of London and the director of the Courtauld Institute of Art. (He's often credited for molding it into the institution it is today.) In 1945, he was named the Surveyor of the King's Pictures, and, later, the Queen's Pictures. He was in charge of the Royal Collection for 27 years—one of the largest and richest collections of art in the world.

In 1956, he was knighted as Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order for his work in the role. His contributions expanded the Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace, which opened in 1962.

But Blunt was a Soviet spy.

In 1964, Blunt was confronted by British authorities. He confessed he was a Soviet agent and part of a spy ring to secure immunity from prosecution. Blunt claimed he had been recruited by Guy Burgess in the '30s while at Cambridge, but had cut off all contact with the Soviets by 1945.

His secret would not surface to the public until 1979, seven years later, by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. He was then immediately stripped of his knighthood. He died four years later, in 1983.

Blunt At Cambridge
Anthony Blunt (left) at Cambridge in December 1929.
Lytton StracheyGetty Images

The Queen Mother had suspicions about him.

Blunt was a third cousin of Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, the late Queen Mother. (Could a world get smaller?!) According to diaries of Guy Liddell, Deputy Director of the MI5, the Queen Mother became interested in Blunt and his motives after he intimated during one of their meetings that he was an atheist. While today that probably wouldn't 100 percent give it away someone was a secret agent for Russia, I have to give a round of snaps to the Queen Mother for her strong instincts.

Royalty - Queen Elizabeth II Courtauld Institute of Art Visit - London University
Queen Elizabeth II with Anthony Blunt at the Cortauld Institute of Art in 1959.
PA ImagesGetty Images

Blunt is played by Samuel West in The Crown.

While Samuel West went to Oxford to study English literature in the mid-80s, acting was ultimately his calling. You've probably spotted him in movies like Howard's End (which he received a BAFTA nomination for,) Darkest Hour, and Notting Hill. Fun fact: his mother, Prunella Scales, played Queen Elizabeth II in Screen One: A Question of Attribution (1991) about the life of Anthony Blunt.

And, in fact, this will be the second time he will play Blunt. His first time channeling the character was in Cambridge Spies (2003).

"The Watsons" - Press Night
David M. BenettGetty Images

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
Royal Family Lunch
You Can't Find BBC's 1969 Royal Family Documentary
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Crown
Queen Elizabeth Ii And The Prince Of Wales In 1969 Watch Prince Charles Become the Prince of Wales
Princesses Elizabeth And Margaret Why Princess Margaret Didn't Have Royal Duties
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Did the Royal Family Send Charles to The Bahamas?
La Reine Elizabeth II, Le Duc de Windsor ex roi Edward VIII Et La Duchesse de Windsor Wallis Simpson Celebrent Le Centenaire De La Naissance De La Reine Mary Did the Queen and Edward VIII Meet Before He Died?
Royal Family Lunch You Can't Find BBC's 1969 Royal Family Documentary
3 Our Review of 'The Crown' Season 3
President Johnson Dances With Princess Margaret 'The Crown' Covers Princess Margaret's U.S. Tour
Charles, Prince of Wales Yes, Prince Charles Spent a Semester In Wales
Prince Charles as a Student Prince Charles' Welsh Tutor Was a Surprising Pick
Admiral Louis Mountbatten Lord Mountbatten Died Suddenly and Tragically