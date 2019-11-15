image
Today's Top Stories
1
Watchlist: Kat Dennings' New Show, 'Dollface'
image
2
The Nordstrom Fall Sale Is Here
image
3
The Only Pair of Tights You Need to Survive Winter
image
4
Cute Gift Ideas for Every Member of Your Squad
image
5
How This CEO Built Tech That Predicts the Future

How to Watch BBC's Royal Family Documentary of 1969

Royal Family Lunch
Hulton ArchiveGetty Images

If you haven't heard about the infamous Royal Family documentary of 1969, the filming of which is featured in an episode of The Crown season 3, it's for a reason. The royal family has done everything they can to contain the 110-minute documentary showcasing a day in the life of the immediate royal family members, which aired on BBC (and later ITV) in June 1969 and attracted 30 million viewers.

The documentary aimed to present a more relatable, approachable side of the family to the public. Turns out, it got a bit too personal, causing controversy throughout the U.K. According to The Telegraph, critics claimed that the film "destroyed the mystique of the royals by showing them to be ordinary people, including scenes of the Duke of Edinburgh frying sausages at a Balmoral barbecue." (I don't know about you, but I'm very into watching Prince Philip hit up the BBQ.) There's even a candid conversation shown between the Queen and then-U.S. President Richard Nixon.

Here are some clips from the doc:

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth Aboard Airplane
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II on a private jet.
BettmannGetty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Looking at Christmas Tree
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II putting up Christmas decorations.
BettmannGetty Images
Prince Charles
Prince Charles and television host David Frost.
Fox PhotosGetty Images

Princess Margaret and Children Sitting on Love Seat
Princess Margaret, the Queen's sister, with her two children.
BettmannGetty Images

After Buckingham Palace decided to withdraw the video at the end of 1969, the full version hasn't been shown to the public since. "Legend has it that the Queen doesn't want parts of it to be shown," Paul Moorhouse, exhibition curator at National Portrait Gallery told The Telegraph in 2011. "There is a reluctance for this to be revisited...I wish we could show it in its entirety. It tells you a lot about family life. And it redefined the nation's view of the Queen. The audience was amazed to be able to hear the Queen speaking spontaneously, and to see her in a domestic setting."

The good news? Some clips are still available on the World Wide Web. And even though it's not the full documentary, it's still pretty fascinating to watch:

Liz, if you're reading this, please consider reviving the full video.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
Prince Charles
Lord Louis Mountbatten Was a Complex Figure
President Johnson Dances With Princess Margaret
'The Crown' Covers Princess Margaret's U.S. Tour
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Princesses Elizabeth And Margaret Why Princess Margaret Didn't Have Royal Duties
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa Archie Harrison Played With Other Redhaired Babies
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duchess Of Cambridge Opens The Nook Children Hospice Kate Middleton Dons Beloved OdlR Dress
Meghan Markle and Hillary Clinton Meghan Markle & HRC Hung Out at Frogmore
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE Meghan & Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Archie Pic
Diana, Princess of Wales wears a wool jumper decorated with Harry Styles Just Channeled Princess Diana
Members Of The Royal Family Attend St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham Meghan and Harry Won't Be At The Royals' Christmas
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Shout's Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event Kate and William Have Rare PDA Moment
image Meghan & Harry Shared the Sweetest Private Moment
Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph Service Meg Stood Far Away from Kate at an Event This AM