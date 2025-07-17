It’s widely recognized that Cartier masters the art of covetable accessories —take the iconic Love Bracelet, crafted from gleaming metal and adored by collectors worldwide. Yet the storied French Maison’s legacy extends well beyond exquisite craftsmanship, and the Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI) is proof.

Founded in 2006 as an international entrepreneurship program, CWI supports women-led businesses that aim to create social and environmental impact. The mission-focused initiative offers a group of changemakers strategic funding, peer mentorship, business training, and executive education.

In addition to gaining a deeper understanding of how to scale their organizations and improve their leadership skills, the members of CWI also realize that entrepreneurship isn’t just a one-woman show—there’s strength in relying on a community.

“Starting an enterprise on your own can be a lonely journey," says 2014 CWI fellow Jackie Stenson, who launched rural distribution company Essmart Global in 2012. “Through CWI’s peer mentoring program, I’ve found a tribe of women who have cheered me on during my greatest moments and offered a steady shoulder to lean on through my toughest times,” she adds.

Pictured above: the 2025 Impact Awardees. (Image credit: Cartier)

To honor the former CWI fellows who have shown remarkable growth since the program began, Cartier hosted an Impact Awards ceremony this past May in Osaka, Japan . Set against the stunning backdrop of the Sakai Performing Arts Center, the event featured a variety of panel discussions, fireside chats, and impressive presentations.

The awardees were grouped into three categories: Preserving the Planet, Improving Lives, and Creating Opportunities. Recognized fellows included Stenson, Tracy O’Rourke (Vivid Edge), Kresse Wesling (Elvis & Kresse), Kristin Kagetsu (Saathi), Caitlin Dolkart (Flare), Namita Banka (Banka Bioloo), Yvette Ishimwe (IRIBA Water Group), Rama Kayyali (Little Thinking Minds), and Mariam Torosyan (Safe YOU). Each founder received a $100,000 grant to help grow their business.

“When I think about the growth of these entrepreneurs in our program and their success in supporting their communities, it inspires all of us at Cartier to take action in our daily lives—whether we’re striving to make a difference at work or within our greater society,” says CWI’s global program director, Wingee Sin. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to grow alongside the initiative.

Over the past 19 years, CWI has supported 330 fellows from 66 countries while providing $12 million in funding—and the program shows no signs of slowing down. Sin shares that in 2026, CWI will welcome 30 new entrepreneurs, and its global awards ceremony will be held in Bangkok Thailand.

“The businesswomen of CWI epitomize what happens when someone is given access to reach their full potential,” says Sin. “These leaders have become an engine of change in this world, and I can’t wait to continue watching them propel forward.”