One episode of season three of The Crown takes place during a controversial, and perhaps difficult, part of Charles' early life, per Wales Online: The semester ("term" in Brit-speak) Charles spent at at the University College of Wales in Aberystwyth, now known as Aberystwyth University. In 1969, Prince Charles spent nine weeks there in advance of his investiture at Caernarfon Castle.

Though Charles had technically held the title of Prince of Wales since he was young, his investiture was the moment in which he formally accepted his roles and responsibilities in the title of Prince of Wales. In preparation for the event—and also to show respect for Wales, which remained divided on the subject of an English royal having the title—he worked to learn Welsh, and recited his speech at the investiture in the language.

Charles' presence in Wales was controversial.

Welsh nationalism was particularly strong during this time, and people who opposed the royal "imposition" in Wales conducted protests (there was even a bomb that exploded in the early hours of the investiture, killing the two men who had planted it). Charles said of the protests, which started before he came to start his term, "As long as I don’t get covered too much in egg and tomato I’ll be all right. I don't blame people for protesting like that." The controversy continued all the way up to the ceremony, but there were also supporters of Charles and the work he was doing.

According to his tutor, Edward Millward, who was a Welsh nationalist, "He had a one-on-one tutorial with me once a week. He was eager, and did a lot of talking. By the end, his accent was quite good. Toward the end of his term, he said good morning—'Bore da'—to a woman at college; she turned to him and said: 'I don’t speak Welsh!' His presence caused a bit of a stir. Crowds would gather outside the college as he drove up in his sports car." Millward helped Charles with the pronunciation he needed for the ceremony.



Welsh nationalists in 1968. Mirrorpix Getty Images

The investiture was a national event.

The ceremony was broadcast on live TV, and captured the young prince smiling and waving in the procession up to the ceremony:

Queen Elizabeth gifted him the Honours of the Principality of Wales, including a sword, ring, mantle, and coronet (crown). During the ceremony, Charles formally pledged himself to his mother, saying, "I, Charles, Prince of Wales do become your liege man of life and limb." (He said later: "For me, by far the most moving and meaningful moment came when I put my hands between Mummy’s and swore to be her liege man of life and limb and to live and die against all manner of folks...such magnificent medieval, appropriate words, even if they were never adhered to in those old days.")

Prince Charles actually just celebrated the 50-year anniversary of his investiture in July 2019, and he had a reception in March of this year to commemorate:

And his relationship to Wales has remained strong ever since. He has visited the area many, many times, supported or set up over 40 causes or charities, and even bought a home in Wales in 2006.

