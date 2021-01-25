Spoilers for Matt James's season of The Bachelor below.Because the one thing every reality show needs is even more drama, the powers that be over at ABC have blessed viewers of this season of The Bachelor by unceremoniously throwing in five more women to compete for Matt James' heart. The new contestants are slated to arrive via limo at the Nemacolin Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, during the season's fourth episode on Jan. 25, after two rose ceremonies have already come and gone and the original pool of 32 contestants has been whittled down to 18 remaining copywriters, hairstylists, and queens.



And now for the spoilers: Among this group of new additions may be one of the final four women who makes it to the hometown-visiting penultimate stage of the season, if the rampant rumors floating around about James' season are to be believed. According to Reality Steve, Michelle Young gets to go on a hometown date, but it's unclear whether she moves on to the fantasy suite (and beyond), or is eliminated after introducing James to her family. Either way, with Young seemingly about to make a huge splash on the show, here's everything you need to know about her.

She's a teacher.

Young graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, in 2015 with a degree in elementary education. In a rare example of someone actually using their college degree exactly how it was intended, the 27-year-old jumped right into molding young minds as an elementary school teacher. According to her official ABC bio, a major focus in Young's career is helping to guide her students to become the next generation of community leaders. This might be a core piece of her connection with James, since he's the founder of a nonprofit organization aimed at providing one-of-a-kind culinary experiences to underprivileged kids.

Outside of work, Young's hobbies include hiking, wine tasting, and catching up with friends. She loves checking out new food trucks and ice cream parlors around her home of Minneapolis, her love language is acts of service, and she's a self-described "catchphrase queen." Can't wait to see what one-liners she throws out while inevitably clashing with this season's very feisty group of women!

Craig Sjodin ABC

She was a Division 1 basketball player.

During her time at Bradley, Young was a star of the women's basketball team. By her senior year, the five-foot-nine point guard was the team's top scorer and also had the year's most steals, per her team bio. With a total of 1,062 points scored throughout her college career, Young became the 13th-highest scorer throughout Bradley athletic history—an impressive follow-up to the all-time season scoring record she set in her senior year at Minnesota's Woodbury High School.

On top of all of this, Young maintained impressive grades, earning a place on the Bradley Athletic Director's Honor Roll each of her eight semesters as a student-athlete. No big deal or anything.

She's an Instagram novice.

Could it be? Is it possible? Is a Bachelor contestant finally truly here for "the right reasons," rather than instant IG fame?! It definitely seems that way, seeing as how Young only joined the app less than a year ago, in April 2020 (???). Since then, she's only posted three more times, including a birthday post for "one of my closest gals" and a tribute to her time as a college basketball star.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

That's right: In a shocking twist, her feed contains nary an inspirational quote nor overly filtered photo of the type befitting an aspiring influencer, and not a single mention of her burgeoning reality TV career. BRB, starting a petition to make January 25 a national holiday in honor of the first time a Bachelor contestant arrived on the show with apparently zero intention of quitting her job to peddle detox tea and subscription boxes.

Andrea Park Andrea Park is a Chicago-based writer and reporter with a near-encyclopedic knowledge of the extended Kardashian-Jenner kingdom, early 2000s rom-coms and celebrity book club selections.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io