Matt James' Season of 'The Bachelor': Spoilers, Details, and More

It's going to be "dr-MATT-ic," according to ABC.

By Jenny Hollander

Spoilers for The Bachelor ahead. If it feels like Tayshia Adams and Claire Crawley's season of The Bachelorette just ended, that's because, well, it did. Just two weeks separated the finale of their season of The Bachelorette and the premiere of Matt James' season of The Bachelor, which starts on January 4, 2021 on ABC at 8 p.m. (hallelujah, we're back to that Monday slot!). Early spoilers for James' season from Bachelor Nation guru Reality Steve suggest that this season is going to be just as dramatic (or "dra-MATT-ic," which is how ABC puts it—I would never make a pun like that). It's early days, but we already have plenty of information about the season, which also takes place in a single location: this time, the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.

James is unique for being both the first Black Bachelor and the first Bachelor in years that wasn't a fan favorite from previous seasons. Instead, James was plucked from Crawley's cast before he'd even met her—and the timing was interesting, to say the least, since a petition had just begun circulating that demanded a greater commitment to diversity in The Bachelor franchise. But James also ticks a lot of the boxes for the franchise: He's handsome, charming, best friends with Tyler Cameron, and committed to charity work. Who wouldn't want to date him? So let's get to what we do and don't know about this "dra-MATT-ic" season, shall we?

Who gets Matt James' first impression rose?

Per Reality Steve, the coveted first impression rose goes to Abigail Heringer, a 25-year-old from Oregon who ABC describes as a "beautiful soul from the Pacific Northwest." Heringer is hearing impaired and underwent cochlear implantation surgery at the age of two. "We don’t play favorites but I’ll say right now that Abigail is one of our favorites," Chris Harrison has said.

Abigail Heringer and Matt James on night one.
Abigail Heringer and Matt James on night one.
Craig SjodinGetty Images

But according to Reality Steve, Heringer doesn't make it to James' top three.

Who wins Matt James' season and gets engaged to him?

Let's get straight to the good stuff, shall we? Well, according to Reality Steve, three of the four final women who make it to hometowns are: Serena Pitt—not to be confused with Serena Chew, the other Serena on this season; Rachael Kirkconnell, and Michelle Young. The potential fourth girl may be Bri Springs, but Reality Steve says he isn't certain on that one.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James on night one.
Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James on night one.
Craig SjodinGetty Images
Serena Pitt and Matt James on night one.
Serena Pitt and Matt James on night one.
Craig SjodinGetty Images

As for who wins, Reality Steve says it's either Rachael or Michelle. Hilariously, RS says that everyone from Rachael's hometown is claiming she wins, but he isn't sold. (This line cracked me up: "All I’m saying is that if she did, she, her family, and her friends are doing an awful job of keeping it secret because word is spreading around Cumming, GA faster than you can shake a stick at.")

Who is the villain on Matt James' season?

This one is clear from the get-go: The "villain edit" of the season goes to Victoria Larson, a self-described "queen." Writes RS: "She’s basically this season’s Corrinne. Some people will think she’s hilarious, some people will find her as comedic relief, and some people will find her performative and incredibly irritating thinking she’s better than everyone else. Same song, different season."

Victoria Larsen and Matt James.
Victoria Larsen and Matt James.
Craig SjodinGetty Images

What else happens?

Interestingly, five new woman arrive after the second rose ceremony, which will no doubt spark ~drama~. We'll also see the mid-season arrival of Heather Martin, a Bachelor favorite and friend of Hannah Brown's who you'll remember from Colton's season:

Heather Martin and Colton Underwood.
Heather Martin and Colton Underwood.
Rick RowellGetty Images

It sounds like a Nick Viall on Kaitlyn's season situation, in that Martin shows up a few episodes in and tells James she's interested in getting to know him—but unlike Viall, Martin does not get added to the cast. It's not totally clear why, but Reality Steve says that James sends her home almost immediately.

We'll also see the "sugar baby" moment we've seen hinted at in promos, where contestants spread rumors about Brittany Galvin having a "transactional relationship with wealthy men." (Sounds like an empowering and sex-positive moment to me! Can't wait!)

Bookmark this page, because we'll be updating it with more spoilers as we have them—and in the meantime, enjoy your "dra-MATT-ic" time (really, ABC, of all the puns?).

