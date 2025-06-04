Meet the Cast of 'Love Island USA' Season 7

Love Island USA season 7 has officially begun! After a bit of a delay, the reality dating show returned to Peacock on June 3 for another jam-packed summer of bikinis, bombshells, and more drama than some viewers can handle (especially those who aren't used to the daily release schedule). It's too early to say whether this year's installment will reach the phenomenal heights of season 6, but the first set of Islanders revealed in the season premiere is very promising. Below, read on to get to know the cast of Love Island USA season 7, in order of when they arrived at the Villa.

Chelley Bissainthe

Chelley Bissainthe from 'Love Island USA' season 7.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Age: 27

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Lives In: Queens, New York

Occupation: Day Trader

Fun Fact: She has dated both men and women, but the only label she defines herself by is "Chelley."

Instagram: @_slimthin

Olandria Carthen

Olandria Carthen from 'Love Island USA' season 7.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Age: 27

Hometown: Decatur, Alabama

Lives In: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Elevator and escalator industry professional

Fun Fact: She was a first-generation college student at the historically-Black college Tuskegee University.

Instagram: @x__0lan

Huda Mustafa

Huda Mustafa from 'Love Island USA' season 7.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Age: 24

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Occupation: Fitness Coach

Fun Fact: She's a mother to a three-year-old daughter.

Instagram: @hudabubbaaa

Belle-A Walker

Belle-A Walker from 'Love Island USA' season 7.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Age: 22

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Lives In: Gold Beach, Oregon

Occupation: Barista

Fun Fact: She's a Christian who lives by the motto, "Sometimes delulu is the solulu."

Instagram: @perksofisabelle

Yulissa Escobar

Yulissa Escobar from 'Love Island USA' season 7.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Age: 27

Hometown: Miami, FL

Occupation: Real estate and hospitality worker

Fun Fact: She was previously in a nine-year relationship.

Instagram: @yulissaaescobar

Ace Greene

Ace Greene from 'Love Island USA' season 7.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Age: 22

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Dancer/content creator

Fun Fact: He's 5'10'', but he's not afraid to pursue a taller woman.

Instagram: @realacegreene

Nicolas Vansteenberghe

Nicholas Vansteenberghe from 'Love Island USA' season 7.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Age: 24

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

Occupation: Registered nurse/model

Fun Fact: He's a thrill seeker who's been to 44 countries.

Instagram: @nicolasvans

Taylor Williams

Taylor Williams from 'Love Island USA' season 7.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Age: 24

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Occupation: Model/Vet student

Fun Fact: He owns four horses and competes in the rodeo.

Instagram: @twill.3

Jeremiah Brown

Jeremiah Brown from 'Love Island USA' season 7.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Age: 25

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Lives In: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Model/caterer

Fun Fact: He's a "nerd" and a "bookworm" who plays Fortnite in his spare time.

Instagram handle: @findjeremiah

Austin Shepard

Austin Shepard from 'Love Island USA' season 7.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Age: 26

Hometown: Northville, MI

Lives In: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Occupation: Pool cleaner

Fun Fact: He wants a big family and plans to adopt.

Instagram: @austin_shepard3

Charlie Georgiou

Charlie Georgiou from 'Love Island USA' season 7.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Age: 27

Hometown: Birmingham, U.K.

Occupation: Model

Instagram: @charliegeorgio

Cierra Ortega

Cierra Ortega from 'Love Island USA' season 7.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Age: 25

Hometown: Arizona

Lives In: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Brand partnerships/influencer talent manager

Instagram: @cierra.ortega

