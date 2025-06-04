Meet the Cast of 'Love Island USA' Season 7
A handful of Islanders and Bombshells have checked into the Villa, now that the reality hit is back on Peacock.
Love Island USA season 7 has officially begun! After a bit of a delay, the reality dating show returned to Peacock on June 3 for another jam-packed summer of bikinis, bombshells, and more drama than some viewers can handle (especially those who aren't used to the daily release schedule). It's too early to say whether this year's installment will reach the phenomenal heights of season 6, but the first set of Islanders revealed in the season premiere is very promising. Below, read on to get to know the cast of Love Island USA season 7, in order of when they arrived at the Villa.
Chelley Bissainthe
Age: 27
Hometown: Orlando, FL
Lives In: Queens, New York
Occupation: Day Trader
Fun Fact: She has dated both men and women, but the only label she defines herself by is "Chelley."
Instagram: @_slimthin
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Olandria Carthen
Age: 27
Hometown: Decatur, Alabama
Lives In: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Elevator and escalator industry professional
Fun Fact: She was a first-generation college student at the historically-Black college Tuskegee University.
Instagram: @x__0lan
Huda Mustafa
Age: 24
Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
Occupation: Fitness Coach
Fun Fact: She's a mother to a three-year-old daughter.
Instagram: @hudabubbaaa
Belle-A Walker
Age: 22
Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
Lives In: Gold Beach, Oregon
Occupation: Barista
Fun Fact: She's a Christian who lives by the motto, "Sometimes delulu is the solulu."
Instagram: @perksofisabelle
Yulissa Escobar
Age: 27
Hometown: Miami, FL
Occupation: Real estate and hospitality worker
Fun Fact: She was previously in a nine-year relationship.
Instagram: @yulissaaescobar
Ace Greene
Age: 22
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Dancer/content creator
Fun Fact: He's 5'10'', but he's not afraid to pursue a taller woman.
Instagram: @realacegreene
Nicolas Vansteenberghe
Age: 24
Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
Occupation: Registered nurse/model
Fun Fact: He's a thrill seeker who's been to 44 countries.
Instagram: @nicolasvans
Taylor Williams
Age: 24
Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK
Occupation: Model/Vet student
Fun Fact: He owns four horses and competes in the rodeo.
Instagram: @twill.3
Jeremiah Brown
Age: 25
Hometown: Seattle, WA
Lives In: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Model/caterer
Fun Fact: He's a "nerd" and a "bookworm" who plays Fortnite in his spare time.
Instagram handle: @findjeremiah
Austin Shepard
Age: 26
Hometown: Northville, MI
Lives In: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Occupation: Pool cleaner
Fun Fact: He wants a big family and plans to adopt.
Instagram: @austin_shepard3
Charlie Georgiou
Age: 27
Hometown: Birmingham, U.K.
Occupation: Model
Instagram: @charliegeorgio
Cierra Ortega
Age: 25
Hometown: Arizona
Lives In: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Brand partnerships/influencer talent manager
Instagram: @cierra.ortega
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Zoe Saldaña Swerves Away From Her Typical Neutrals
She's broadening her color palette this summer.
-
Sydney Sweeney's Vintage Blazer Dress Looks So Different on the Runway
She gave the 2005 piece a 2025 update.
-
Summer’s Newest Color Trends Are Ready to Dethrone Butter Yellow
Quiet luxury is dead, giving way to a brighter new era.
-
Meet the Cast of 'Adults'—What to Know About the Stars of the FX on Hulu Series
You probably recognize some of them from TikTok.
-
The Cast of 'Ginny and Georgia' Season 3: Your Guide
Netflix's hit small-town drama is full of characters with skeletons in their closets.
-
'Overcompensating' Season 2: Everything We Know
Fingers crossed we'll get another semester at Yates!
-
When Is the Next Season of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?' What We Know About Season 2, Part 2
We're keeping track of any news on the future of #MomTok.
-
Are 'Sneaky Links' Stars Colt Fason and Kelsey Tomlin Still Together?
The Nashville lovebirds are the most-talked-about pair on Netflix's newest hit reality dating show.
-
The 15 Best Medical Shows to Watch Right Now
They'll fill 'The Pitt' shaped hole in your heart.
-
Where Was 'Sirens' Filmed? All About the Long Island Locations Transformed Into Port Haven
Here's where the Netflix miniseries starring Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy was filmed.
-
'Sirens' Ending, Explained: Breaking Down the Shocking Finale
The Netflix miniseries explores the lengths we go to for power...and leaves us with questions.