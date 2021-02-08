If you didn't tear up watching Toyota's Super Bowl LV ad with Paralympian Jessica Long...well, you might want to see someone about that. The moving commercial, a love letter to both adoption and the disabled community, showed the parents of the now-gold medalist—they're played by actors, but it's a true story—getting the call that the daughter they hoped to adopt would need to have both her legs amputated. "It might not be easy, but it'll be amazing," Long's mom, who's played by an actor in the commercial, tearfully responds. "I can't wait to meet her."

The commercial shows Long swimming through milestones in her life, from learning to walk to swimming competitively—all the time watched by her adoring parents. The scenes unfold as the voiceover says: "Mrs. Long? We've found a baby girl for your adoption, but there's some things you need to know...She was born with a rare condition. Her legs will need to be amputated...Her life, it won't be easy."

And people are loving it (and crying, because, I mean, did you see that?):

Ok, that Toyota adoption commercial. All the feels. — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 8, 2021

And....I am crying at a Toyota commercial.



Damn your ad agencies!!!#SuperBowlLV — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 8, 2021

Did Toyota just mercilessly knife me with that Team USA commercial? Should I buy a Sienna? — Jamie B. Golden (@jamiebgolden) February 8, 2021

I’ve never been more moved than watching that Toyota ad — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 8, 2021

“I love that the spot highlights not just the gold medals and accomplishments but the challenging journey to get there,” Long said in a statement.



