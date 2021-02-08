Today's Top Stories
1
Meet the Woman Leading the Super Bowl LV Flyover
2
Found: V-Day Nail Ideas That Aren't Cheesy
3
Yes, Trans People Belong in Sports
4
The Best Romantic Movies of 2021 (So Far)
5
Need New Workout Clothes? Shop Lululemon's Sale

Paralympian Jessica Long's Toyota Ad Is a Must-Watch

Warning: You will cry.

By Jenny Hollander
jessica long
Harry HowGetty Images

If you didn't tear up watching Toyota's Super Bowl LV ad with Paralympian Jessica Long...well, you might want to see someone about that. The moving commercial, a love letter to both adoption and the disabled community, showed the parents of the now-gold medalist—they're played by actors, but it's a true story—getting the call that the daughter they hoped to adopt would need to have both her legs amputated. "It might not be easy, but it'll be amazing," Long's mom, who's played by an actor in the commercial, tearfully responds. "I can't wait to meet her."

The commercial shows Long swimming through milestones in her life, from learning to walk to swimming competitively—all the time watched by her adoring parents. The scenes unfold as the voiceover says: "Mrs. Long? We've found a baby girl for your adoption, but there's some things you need to know...She was born with a rare condition. Her legs will need to be amputated...Her life, it won't be easy."

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And people are loving it (and crying, because, I mean, did you see that?):

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“I love that the spot highlights not just the gold medals and accomplishments but the challenging journey to get there,” Long said in a statement.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
The Weeknd's Super Bowl Set Is Perfect Meme Fodder
Super Bowl: Miley Cyrus Performs 'Wrecking Ball'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Amanda Gorman's Historic Poem Won the Super Bowl
The Weeknd Is One of the Highest Paid Musicians
The Best Shows to Stream on Every Platform
Where Is the Cast of 'Gilmore Girls' Now?
A Look Back at Princess Anne's Life in Photos
The 12 Best Action Movies of 2021 (So Far)
The Best Romantic Movies of 2021 (So Far)
The Sexiest TV Scenes of All Time