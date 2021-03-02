Nobody needs a reminder of how difficult 2020 was, and although there's a glimmer of hope that society will gain a sense of normalcy this year, a lot of us are still feeling the effects of staying indoors for nearly a year and missing our friends and family. To help cope, we've created a running list of the best sad songs of 2021 to remind you that, yes, we are all going through it, and no, these feelings will not last forever. Listen to our favorite new sad songs, below, and let the jam/cry sesh commence.

"Drivers License" - Olivia Rodrigo

I wish Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" was around when my 16-year-old self would spend 90 percent of my life in the car talking, crying, and jamming with friends. The Disney actress and singer's single is all over Tik Tok and even made its way to SNL, so you know it's a good one and, also, extremely relatable. "And I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one / And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone / Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me / 'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street."

"Right Where You Left Me" - Taylor Swift

While you may not feel sad as soon as you hit play on Taylor Swift's "Right Where You Left Me," a closer listen highlights how upsetting the lyrics truly are: a story of someone remaining stagnant after heartbreak, unable to move forward. "Friends break up, friends get married / Strangers get born, strangers get buried / Trends change, rumors fly through new skies / But I'm right where you left me."

"Gasoline" - HAIM & Taylor Swift

"I GET SAD," she screamed into her pillow while working from home for the 11th month in a row. HAIM & Taylor Swift, a.k.a. the fourth HAIM sister, teamed up for a remix of HAIM's melancholy "Gasoline," which pretty much sums up how we're all feeling right now.

"What Other People Say" - Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato always keeps it real in her lyrics, and "What Other People Say" is no different. In her duet with Sam Fischer, the artist reflects on her struggles with addiction and the evolution of her relationship with her family for the sake of pleasing others. These days, Lovato is all about living her truth and nobody is going to stop her.

