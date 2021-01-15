If Drake's soon-to-be-released album, Certified Lover Boy, has given us any indication of what's in store for 2021, we can most definitely expect to be in our feels. It's no surprise we would begin the year this way after living in the hellscape that was 2020, but alas we can still look forward to better days—and new music—ahead. Here, our running list of the best new love songs of 2021 to help fill the void of any affection you're missing IRL. Bookmark this tab for updates throughout the year.

"On It" - Jazmine Sullivan ft. Ari Lennox

Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox absolutely did that in "On It." Between this and "Girl Like Me," it will be hard not to find a song that gets you in the mood on Sullivan's new album, Heaux Tales.

"Anyone" - Justin Bieber

A change of pace from his recent drop,"Lonely," "Anyone" is Justin Bieber's heartfelt note to his wife, Hailey Bieber, which simultaneously claims his love for her and his fear of losing her. "Forever's not enough time to / Love you the way that I want / 'Cause every morning I find you / I fear the day that I don't."

"Messed Up" - Asiahn

Singer-songwriter Asiahn dropped The Interlude, a.k.a. the five-track EP we do not deserve. "All the songs on The Interlude started from organic, 'bomb jam sessions,' she says. To which we say, hell yes.

"Right Where You Left Me" - Taylor Swift



While Taylor Swift released evermore in 2020, she released the deluxe album in 2021 with two additional singles: "Right Where You Left Me" and "It's Time to Go." As Swift notes, "Right Where You Left Me" is "a song about a girl who stayed forever in the exact spot where her heart was broken, completely frozen in time." It feels like we're all frozen in time these days, which makes this one eerily relatable.

"She Said" - dvsn

"And I know you hate the person I've become / But I'd give it all / I'd give it all, I'd give it all for you." On January 15, dvsn dropped Amusing Her Feelings, the four-song continuation of the R&B duo's 2020 album, A Muse in Her Feelings. Between "She Said" and a mashup of Kings of Leon’s "Use Somebody" and "Sex on Fire," dvsn always promises to put us in our feels.

"De Una Vez" - Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has officially entered the Latin music scene. "This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long," she announced on Instagram the night of the release. The new single is about healing after heartache, and ultimately an ode to her heritage. You can read the Spanish to English translation of the lyrics here.

"34 + 35 (Remix)" - Ariana Grande ft. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion

Ariana Grande's "34 + 35" from her sixth studio album, Positions, just got an upgrade courtesy of Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. To put it simply, the remix bops.

"When You're Home" - Tyler Shaw

Canadian singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw's "When You're Home" is the type of love song we could all use these days as we redefine what it means to feel safe and secure at home.

"Flames" - Mod Sun ft. Avril Lavigne

"I still burn for you." —Daphne Bridgerton and also Avril Lavigne

