Clear your schedule, voice actor and tennis legend (yes, in that order) John McEnroe—Never Have I Ever is returning for a third season. The Netflix show about the hilarious, sometimes surreal, sometimes moving, but always dramatic life of Devi Vishwakumar is set to return to Netflix for a third iteration. And based on season 2's spectacular 10-episode run, the show is only set to get more vulnerable, chaotic, and funny.

How did season 2 of Never Have I Ever end?

Despite a season of arguably bad decision making (two-timing her crushes, bullying a new friend, stalking her mom), season 2 ended on a high note for Devi who finally got together with Paxton—after he hit her with his jeep at the school dance, of course. The season 2 finale also hinted that Ben (Jaren Lewison) is less than thrilled with Devi and Paxton settling down, which means things could get rocky for him and Aneesa (Megan Suri) in season 3. The finale also saw Kamala (Richa Moorjani) fleeing her marriage prospects, and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) figuring out how not to lose herself in her relationship.

Will there be a season 3 of Never Have I Ever?

Yes! Not long after season 2 skyrocketed up Netflix's top 10, the streamer announced it had renewed the teen comedy for a third season. In a press release, series co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher shared their excitement about continuing Devi's story: "We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager," they said. Netflix and star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, shared a compilation video to Instagram sharing the good news.

When does season 3 of Never Have I Ever come out?

Netflix hasn't announced a premiere date for the show's third season, but the social media clip teasing season 3 did say "coming soon." But in Netflix world that likely means sometime in late 2022, considering the year-plus gap in between seasons 1 and 2. Netflix did confirm in early 2022 that season 3 is currently in production.

What will season 3 be about?

The show's cast and creators have all teased what could be in store for season 3—namely, digging deeper into Devi and Paxton's blossoming teen romance. Co-creator Lang Fisher revealed in an interview with ET that the next season would discuss "sex and what do you do if you're a nerd who's done very little and you're dating a much more experienced guy."

Barnet also mentioned in an interview with PopSugar that he's excited to see how Devi and Paxton's new relationship unfolds, even if that means more drama instead of blissful happiness. "There's a lot more for Devi to learn about Paxton, for Paxton to learn about himself, and for Devi to learn about herself. And when that all comes to fruition, who knows? They may fall in love or realize they're better as friends or absolutely hate each other, so you never really know."

Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) in the penultimate episode of season 2. (Image credit: ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA)

Speaking with ET, Fischer also promised that Devi's family would continue to be a large part of the series, particularly after introducing her grandmother, Nirmala, in season 2. "She just brought this whole other dimension and kind of filled a little bit of the void that Mohan left. I'd like to see the new dynamics of her family now." Fischer also hopes to see the relationship between Devi and her mom "grow and evolve and change." She added, "It'd be nice to see them kind of lean on each other a little more."

And speaking of Devi's mom, Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar: Despite beginning to dip her toe back into the dating pool in season 2, actress Poorna Jagannathan isn't sure her character will continue to seek out romance in season 3, saying Nalini's simply "not ready." Sorry Common!

As for Devi, Ramakrishnan hopes that season 3 allows her character to develop more courage and be true to herself. "I would love to see Devi begin to, like, stand up for herself more," she told ET.

Is anyone joining the cast of Never Have I Ever season 3?

In January 2022, Netflix announced Anirudh Pisharody would be joining the cast in season 3 as a recurring guest star. He'll play Des, "an Indian American teen boy who’s as smart as Devi but goes to an elite private school." And considering Devi's dating history this new addition can only spell disaster for our favorite high schooler. Pisharody has previously held supporting roles on Fox 9-1-1, The Goldbergs, and Last Man Standing.