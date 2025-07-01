Selena Gomez Just Solidified Neon Orange As One of My Go-To Summer Nail Shades

Just when I thought this summer's nail trends were shaping up to be all about pastel colors and neutrals, Selena Gomez entered the chat with an all-new, bolder color. A week after showing off a soft lilac nail manicure that she wore during an episode of ABC's Match Game, the singer's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared a photo of one of her past manicures to Instagram. In the photo, she's seen wearing a bright, neon orange and it is absolutely delicious.

"Orange 🍊 You glad it’s Friday! #FBF @selenagomez #nailsbytombachik Loving this Neon #mani for Summer," Bachik captioned the photo.

This year, bright, fiery colors join a handful of muted tones on the list of shades that are trending for the summer. "Vibrant shades—like bright yellow, orange, pink, and green—will dominate summer," manicurist Jin Soon Choi told Marie Claire previously. "They’re bold but wearable and instantly energize any look."

While Gomez's current manicure is hanging out on the more neutral side, I wouldn't be shocked if she actually changes things up and goes neon again to really give us some summer nail inspiration. As for Bachik, he didn't reveal the specific shade of orange he used on Gomez's nails, but the good news is that you can find a great neon orange polish just about anywhere. Read ahead to see some of my favorites.

