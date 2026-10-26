11 Novels About Cults That Are So Good, They Have Devout Followings

If you're fascinated by communes, gurus, and true crime, you won't be able to put these down.

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a collage of books about cults including the girls little one o sinners and more
(Image credit: Various publishers)

When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series "Buy the Book," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

Believe it or not, you might belong to a cult and not even know it. Many "cults" are harmless: Built on a shared love for an author (Sally Rooney, I'm looking at you!), a workout studio, or a boy band, there’s nothing quite like geeking out over your obsession with people who get it. But then, of course, there are the groups where "cult-loved" gets its namesake. These—often shrouded in secrecy, centered on an enigmatic leader and eccentric beliefs or systems—have enraptured the public for decades (what with all the true-crime documentaries on your streaming services).

Whether they're driven by a zealot or someone who’s collected Beanie Babies since childhood, these groups have inspired many novels. After all, they exist as collectives, but countless individual characters make them up—often hailing from different backgrounds yet drawn together by the same message. Simply put: Books about cults offer authors ample opportunity to explore the darker side of the human psyche and need for connection.

From unraveling a leader's mind to a follower trying to break free, the subgenre has more than a few compelling titles. From forthcoming titles to cult classics in their own right, we've rounded up the best cult novels to read right now.

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Liz Doupnik
Liz Doupnik

Liz is a freelance fashion and lifestyle journalist. With nearly 20 years of experience working in digital publishing, she applies rigorous editorial judgment to every project, without losing her sense of humor. A pop culture fanatic—and an even bigger book nerd—Liz is always on the quest to discover the next story before it breaks. She thrives at identifying cultural undercurrents and relating it to larger shifts that impact industries, shoppers, and readers.