The 10 Most-Anticipated Mystery-Thriller Books of 2026

Alice Feeney, Gillian McAllister, and more have twisty, new whodunits coming out soon.

Andrea Park's avatar
By
published
in Features
a collage of book covers of the best mystery thriller novels of 2026 including the ending writes itself the midnight taxi caller unknown and more
(Image credit: Various publishers)

Lovers of twisty, tangly mystery-thriller books will have their work cut out for them in 2026, as the year’s slate of new releases includes a seemingly endless list of whodunits and psychological thrillers just begging to be solved before the final page. There are debuts from up-and-coming writers who just might be poised to pick up Agatha Christie’s crown and new installments from genre royalty like Alice Feeney and Gillian McAllister, plus a new novel co-written by The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue author V.E. Schwab, in her first foray outside of the fantasy genre.

So, sharpen your deductive reasoning skills and summon your inner Sherlock Holmes. To kick things off, we’ve lined up the best mystery-thriller books we can't wait to read in 2026. And be sure to return to the scene of the crime—or, you know, this page—regularly, since we’ll be updating the list throughout the year with the twistiest, must-read novels still to come. (If you need even more reading recommendations, be sure to check out our lists of the best mystery-thriller novels, best romance novels, and best fiction of 2025.)

