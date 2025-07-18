Pamela Anderson's next film, The Naked Gun, doesn't hit theaters until August 1. While two weeks might seem like a long press tour, in Hollywood, it's considered short. So, thus begins Anderson's race against the clock—the fashion clock, that is. From now until August, she'll deliver as many looks as possible to promote her upcoming action-comedy, starting strong with a promo-proof purse from Strathberry, a Princess Kate-beloved brand.

On July 17, Anderson and fashion stylist Bailey Moon teamed up for a full day of press in New York City. She carried the Strathberry Mosaic Bag in the "Vanilla" shade—a top-handle tote "inspired by Scottish artists working with mosaics," according to the Edinburgh label's site. The top-flap closure stands out for its pierced metallic bar, a calling card in Strathberry's catalog. This motif appears atop other bags, including Osette, Melody, East/West, and Raffia collections. Though it's handmade in calf leather, Anderson's bag retails for $625, making it one of the brand's most affordable designs.

On Thursday, Pamela debuted Strathberry's Mosaic Bag in "Vanilla." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Always on board for monochrome, the Strathberry purse was the only non-teal piece in Anderson's look. With help from Moon, The Last Showgirl star got her hands on Look 11 from Willy Chavarria Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 runway. As seen on the catwalk, Anderson paired a high-neck long-sleeve blouse with the complementary midi skirt. Both pieces were teal, albeit in contrasting pigmentations. The top was pastel, while the skirt mimicked a textured sea foam green shade.

To break up the monochrome, the model carried a cherry red clutch under her arm. Anderson, on the other hand, chose the ivory Strathberry bag, keeping her cool-toned combo consistent. To finish, the Baywatch alum popped on satin pointy pumps, in skirt's dark turquoise tint.

A model wore Pamela Anderson's skirt set on the Willy Chavarria Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Princess Kate has sported Strathberry bags at various Royal Family events since 2020. She owns the same Mosaic Bag as Anderson, also in the "Vanilla" shade. At a Christmas community carol service in Dec. 2023, the Princess of Wales curated all-ivory attire around her Strathberry accessory.

Princess Kate carried Pamela Anderson's white Strathberry bag in Dec. 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finding a celeb-approved bag for under $1,000 is a major score. So, scoop this one up before I beat you to it.

Shop Strathberry Bags Inspired by Pamela Anderson

