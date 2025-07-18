The Royal Family and 'Marie Claire' Editors Swear By These Hunter Boots in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Save on wellies beloved by everyone from Princess Diana to Meghan Markle.
The Royal Family knows a thing or two about rainy days, and whether it's trudging through a Scottish field or strolling slick London sidewalks, a good pair of rain boots are a British essential. While Princess Kate and Prince William might prefer Le Chameau wellies, Hunter boots have always been a mainstay in royal wardrobes. At one point, Hunter held two prestigious royal warrants—one from Prince Philip and one from Queen Elizabeth—and Princess Diana, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have all worn their sturdy, waterproof styles. With the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale in full swing, there's no better time to grab your own pair.
The brand is also a favorite of Marie Claire editors, including yours truly. I own two pair of Hunter wellies, including a Union Jack-printed style I wore to hold Princess Diana's very own Lady Dior bag this spring (see above photo). While these boots might be my favorite, I wear my classic red pair much more often, and they've saved my feet on many rainy days both at home and in the U.K.
Marie Claire's digital director (and favorite London girl), Jenny Hollander, is also a Hunter fan. "Two years ago I moved to London, which makes Wellington boots a necessity—especially in summer, after a rainstorm, when I need to walk the dog—and Hunters are my go-to," she says. "For boots you'll keep for years (like Barbour, Hunter is an investment brand), they're actually pretty affordable: My shortie go-tos are under $200. The longer version is less wearable, admittedly (I cannot wear these to work, unlike the shorties), but if you're really going through it with the mud, they're ideal."
From traditional tall wellies to edgy combat-style boots, a variety of Hunter styles are majorly marked down in this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now through August 3—shop our favorites below.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.