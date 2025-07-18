The Royal Family and 'Marie Claire' Editors Swear By These Hunter Boots in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Royal Family knows a thing or two about rainy days, and whether it's trudging through a Scottish field or strolling slick London sidewalks, a good pair of rain boots are a British essential. While Princess Kate and Prince William might prefer Le Chameau wellies, Hunter boots have always been a mainstay in royal wardrobes. At one point, Hunter held two prestigious royal warrants—one from Prince Philip and one from Queen Elizabeth—and Princess Diana, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have all worn their sturdy, waterproof styles. With the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale in full swing, there's no better time to grab your own pair.

The brand is also a favorite of Marie Claire editors, including yours truly. I own two pair of Hunter wellies, including a Union Jack-printed style I wore to hold Princess Diana's very own Lady Dior bag this spring (see above photo). While these boots might be my favorite, I wear my classic red pair much more often, and they've saved my feet on many rainy days both at home and in the U.K.

Princess Diana is seen wearing her favorite Hunter boots at Balmoral ahead of her wedding to Prince Charles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla regularly wears her Hunter wellies on rainy dog walks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marie Claire's digital director (and favorite London girl), Jenny Hollander, is also a Hunter fan. "Two years ago I moved to London, which makes Wellington boots a necessity—especially in summer, after a rainstorm, when I need to walk the dog—and Hunters are my go-to," she says. "For boots you'll keep for years (like Barbour, Hunter is an investment brand), they're actually pretty affordable: My shortie go-tos are under $200. The longer version is less wearable, admittedly (I cannot wear these to work, unlike the shorties), but if you're really going through it with the mud, they're ideal."

From traditional tall wellies to edgy combat-style boots, a variety of Hunter styles are majorly marked down in this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now through August 3—shop our favorites below.

Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot (Was $190) $109.99 at Nordstrom You can't go wrong with a classic chocolate pair of the OG tall Hunter boots. Hunter Original Play Waterproof Short Rain Boot (Was $125) $89.99 at Nordstrom This shorter navy style features a platform sole and cute red, white and blue detail at the heel. Hunter Diana Waterproof Rainboot (Was $160) $109.99 at Nordstrom With a very royal name indeed, these combat-style rain boots are a cool-girl alternative to your usual wellies. Hunter Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot (Was $145) $99.99 at Nordstrom With its neutral shade and chunky heel, this Chelsea boot will carry you through wet weather in style—they're in my cart for an upcoming trip to Ireland.