When you're figuring out what movie to watch next, it's a big mistake to limit your options to just what Hollywood has to offer. All around the world, incredible filmmakers are producing modern masterpieces, and some of the best new movies are coming out of India's thriving Bollywood industry. Here's your guide to the best Bollywood movies of 2020 (so far).
'Bhangra Paa Le'
Release date: January 3
Starring: Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon, and Shriya Pilgaonkar
What it's about: This comedy drama is classic Bollywood, complete with a ton of dance numbers. In fact, the movie will reportedly act as a bridge between the traditional forms of Bhangra from Punjab and Western dance forms from all across the world.
'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'
Release date: January 10
Starring: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu, and Sharad Kelkar
What it's about: The movie takes place in the late 17th century and tells the story of the battle between Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's armies for control of the fortress Kondhana. The battle is known as the Battle of Sinhagad, which decided the fate of Southern India.
'Chhapaak'
Release date: January 10
Starring: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey
What it's about: Chhapaak tells the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
'Street Dancer 3D'
Release date: January 24
Starring: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva
What it's about: This dance drama is thought to have originally been planned as a sequel to Disney's ABCD 2 before Disney's exit from Indian film production.
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'
Release date: February 21
Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar
What it's about: This Hindi-language romantic comedy/drama focuses on issues surrounding homosexuality and is a spin-off of 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The title translates roughly to "Extra Careful of Marriage."
'Baaghi 3'
Release date: March 6
Starring: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritesh Deshmukh
What it's about: Baaghi 3 is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil film Vettai, and is about a cowardly cop whose brother helps him win accolades and promotions.
'Lootcase'
Release date: April 10
Starring: Kunal Khemu and Rasika Dugal
What it's about: When Nandan Kumar comes across a suitcase full of cash, he has to decide whether to take it or leave it.
'The Girl on the Train'
Release date: May 8
Starring: Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary
What it's about: This is a Bollywood remake of the 2016 movie of the same name starring Emily Blunt (which was itself based on British author Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel). This version will star Priyanka Chopra's sister, Parineeti Chopra, in the lead role as an alcoholic woman who believes she's witnessed a crime—but who can't quite trust her own memories. Parinteeti has called the role "the most difficult character I've ever played."
'Jersey'
Release date: August 28
Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur
What it's about: A 36-year-old cricketer who ended his professional sports career ten years ago and decides to try again to play for an Indian team.
'Maidaan'
Release date: November 27
Starring: Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh
What it's about: Maidaan tells the story of the golden era of Indian football between the years of 1952 to 1962.
