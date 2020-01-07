US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
Today's Top Stories
1
Michelle Williams Pleads for Women to Vote in 2020
ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 24
2
Everything We Know About the New 'Bachelor' Season
image
3
The Great Skincare Reset
image
4
The Best Looks From the 2020 Golden Globes
Members of the Royal Family Attend Sunday Church Service At Sandringham
5
Kate Middleton Is Making Birthday Fedoras Happen

The Best Bollywood Movies of 2020 (So Far)

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
RSVP Movies Instagram

When you're figuring out what movie to watch next, it's a big mistake to limit your options to just what Hollywood has to offer. All around the world, incredible filmmakers are producing modern masterpieces, and some of the best new movies are coming out of India's thriving Bollywood industry. Here's your guide to the best Bollywood movies of 2020 (so far).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
'Bhangra Paa Le'

Release date: January 3

Starring: Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon, and Shriya Pilgaonkar

What it's about: This comedy drama is classic Bollywood, complete with a ton of dance numbers. In fact, the movie will reportedly act as a bridge between the traditional forms of Bhangra from Punjab and Western dance forms from all across the world.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Release date: January 10

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu, and Sharad Kelkar

What it's about: The movie takes place in the late 17th century and tells the story of the battle between Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's armies for control of the fortress Kondhana. The battle is known as the Battle of Sinhagad, which decided the fate of Southern India.

'Chhapaak'

Release date: January 10

Starring: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey

What it's about: Chhapaak tells the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

'Street Dancer 3D'

Release date: January 24

Starring: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva

What it's about: This dance drama is thought to have originally been planned as a sequel to Disney's ABCD 2 before Disney's exit from Indian film production.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Release date: February 21

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar

What it's about: This Hindi-language romantic comedy/drama focuses on issues surrounding homosexuality and is a spin-off of 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The title translates roughly to "Extra Careful of Marriage."

'Baaghi 3'

Release date: March 6

Starring: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritesh Deshmukh

What it's about: Baaghi 3 is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil film Vettai, and is about a cowardly cop whose brother helps him win accolades and promotions.

'Lootcase'

Release date: April 10

Starring: Kunal Khemu and Rasika Dugal

What it's about: When Nandan Kumar comes across a suitcase full of cash, he has to decide whether to take it or leave it.

'The Girl on the Train'
image
Instagram

Release date: May 8

Starring: Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary

What it's about: This is a Bollywood remake of the 2016 movie of the same name starring Emily Blunt (which was itself based on British author Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel). This version will star Priyanka Chopra's sister, Parineeti Chopra, in the lead role as an alcoholic woman who believes she's witnessed a crime—but who can't quite trust her own memories. Parinteeti has called the role "the most difficult character I've ever played."

'Jersey'
image
Sri Venkateswara Creations

Release date: August 28

Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur

What it's about: A 36-year-old cricketer who ended his professional sports career ten years ago and decides to try again to play for an Indian team.

'Maidaan'
image
Zee Studios

Release date: November 27

Starring: Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh

What it's about: Maidaan tells the story of the golden era of Indian football between the years of 1952 to 1962.

...

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Unmissable Movies
image The Films That'll Have You Laughing Through 2020
image The Sexiest Blockbusters Coming Out This Year
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image These Are the Most Anticipated Movies of 2020
image The Best Crime Movies Ever Made
image The Best Holiday Movies on Disney+
image 27 Sad Movies for When You Need to Cry Immediately
image The Best New Romantic Movies
image Family Movies Both Grown-Ups and Kids Will Love
image The Best 2019 Movies to Watch on Netflix
image 15 New Thrillers That Will Leave You Breathless